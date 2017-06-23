WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Willie Isa

Willie Isa

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 11:25 pm
NickyKiss
He's played the last two games off the bench around the middle and he's been fantastic! He looks like a guy that we've had to play out of position for the last year and a half and we maybe will now see the best of him spelling with Lockers. Don't get me wrong he's done a manful job at second row and even at centre but he's just so well suited to being right bang in the middle.

If only the wrecking ball had one percent of Isa's attitude, desire and workrate!

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 11:55 pm
Ziggy Stardust
Did we win..?

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 4:28 am
Carry on like this and we'll be seeing the best of him in the middle 8s.

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:36 am
NickyKiss wrote:
He's played the last two games off the bench around the middle and he's been fantastic! He looks like a guy that we've had to play out of position for the last year and a half and we maybe will now see the best of him spelling with Lockers. Don't get me wrong he's done a manful job at second row and even at centre but he's just so well suited to being right bang in the middle.

If only the wrecking ball had one percent of Isa's attitude, desire and workrate!


It's good to see we've found a suitable role for him. He gets a lot of stick on here for being a limited Second Row/Centre, some of it justified for the odd brain fart he has, but to be fair he's only been put there because of the amount of injuries we've had. He rarely lets anyone down and he works his boll*cks off for the team. I'm glad we have him.

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:52 am
NickyKiss
There were plenty of negatives last night but some positives as well. I thought Isa was one regardless of us not getting the win. I also thought both Tomkins, Sutton and Bateman went very well.

We're so desperate for a scrum half to get kick and pass us around the field though.

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 2:44 pm
NickyKiss wrote:
There were plenty of negatives last night but some positives as well. I thought Isa was one regardless of us not getting the win. I also thought both Tomkins, Sutton and Bateman went very well.

We're so desperate for a scrum half to get kick and pass us around the field though.


At the start of this season, I was really happy with our halfbacks, especially when we fended off massive offers for George.

Now, I feel they're the weakest part of the team.

