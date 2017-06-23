NickyKiss wrote: He's played the last two games off the bench around the middle and he's been fantastic! He looks like a guy that we've had to play out of position for the last year and a half and we maybe will now see the best of him spelling with Lockers. Don't get me wrong he's done a manful job at second row and even at centre but he's just so well suited to being right bang in the middle.



If only the wrecking ball had one percent of Isa's attitude, desire and workrate!

It's good to see we've found a suitable role for him. He gets a lot of stick on here for being a limited Second Row/Centre, some of it justified for the odd brain fart he has, but to be fair he's only been put there because of the amount of injuries we've had. He rarely lets anyone down and he works his boll*cks off for the team. I'm glad we have him.