Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:16 pm
JENKY User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 06, 2002 10:28 pm
Posts: 4905
Location: At the seaside
Looking at it on paper we should see a number of players in contention for a spot on the plane to Catalan.
Higson, Hock & Acton you would imagine would be in contention for immediate returns and I'd imagine Flemming, Reynolds and McNally will want to prove a point in training this week.
With new players arriving the much needed competiton for places looks likely to commence this week which can only be good.
Be an incredibly tough game(especially if we get high temperatures), am I right in thinking our record in France is won one lost one?
If so lets hope we can get a first win against the Cats to get a timely boost.
Mines a pint...

'Hi-Ho Silver Lining'
Headingley 05th October 2014.

Users browsing this forum: atomic, brooklands tap room, Google Adsense [Bot], JENKY, jetblack74 and 100 guests

