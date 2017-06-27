WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:36 am
LeythIg wrote:
And we'd be the feeder club.


No,we would select two lower tier clubs,their amateur communinity players along with our own, would be fed to the feeder club which competes in a league/comp of their own.


Edit: Forgot to say,can only work if the door is closed on SL again.
Image

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 12:19 pm
atomic wrote:
As from 2018 the current youth competition is replaced,see the link below.What it doesn't say is its all completely funded along with resources by the NRL.

https://www.foxsports.com.au/nrl/nrl-an ... 87c0d0fcd3


I understand what ou have read, we in gb have seen all that before , I remember when players like Muza and Paul wingfield were paid signing on fees of around 30 k . We moved on and started the national league which worked with no funding from the sl . There lies the problem , clubs could not afford to be in it so reverted to regional leagues. The switch to summer was a disaster for local clubs although participation at junior level is at an all time high the youth and open age have suffered and will be lost if something is not done no junior club is funded by any pro club and that's a shame considering how much the volunteers give to the game.

The game in Australia is for the many ,not the few it's the other way round here in england

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 1:03 pm
There would be restricted signing on fees for the feeder club. At the end of day it's a clear pathway to SL for players we'll never see play whilst under the current structure.

The pathway has to be clear,and you wont get funding for juniors until the pathway is clear. You can sell your Ryan Horne on for £500 or whatever it is these days,but what happens if he doesn't make the grade?

No pathway.....
Image

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 5:02 pm
atomic wrote:
There would be restricted signing on fees for the feeder club. At the end of day it's a clear pathway to SL for players we'll never see play whilst under the current structure.

The pathway has to be clear,and you wont get funding for juniors until the pathway is clear. You can sell your Ryan Horne on for £500 or whatever it is these days,but what happens if he doesn't make the grade?

No pathway.....

If he doesn't make the grade it's the fault of the coaches not the volunteer coaches who got him to that level . Too many times I have seen good kids ruined by clubs who try to change the kids style of play ,take Craig dean as an example he was the fastest and most talented half back in the game at 16 signed for fax under Steve Simms and they tried to turn him into a ball playing pivot . His career went down from that point.111111111. I don't trust the Rfl , never have. They look after the elite clubs . The pathway is flawed by greed . The clubs want something for nothing and treat some kids like a piece of rotten meat and when they don't make it they are cast aside ,and never come back to the community game . How many times have you seen a class half back turned into a hooker or a great second rower into a Centre a great winger into a full back . Get them in and get them in quick is the motto for pro clubs , .where is the pathway for the coach , sorry but unless the game puts money into the grass roots we will never beat the Australians . The key word is development for all ,and pay for it at any cost . If Leigh get relagated the reserve team will go along with the youth policy . Why .is it money . Yes . The problem doesn't go away

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 6:15 pm
Casting aside will always happen through all levels.What you think,and another think are two very much different things. Your level of coaching leads them to the next level,your job is done. The next level is make or break time..

An academy won't solve that or expand the game..A feeder club would give the players direction and they would still be playing/competing.

Make it compulsary for all SL clubs to make a feeder club..RFL support it financially..Job done.
Image

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 6:59 pm
atomic wrote:
Casting aside will always happen through all levels.What you think,and another think are two very much different things. Your level of coaching leads them to the next level,your job is done. The next level is make or break time..

An academy won't solve that or expand the game..A feeder club would give the players direction and they would still be playing/competing.

Make it compulsary for all SL clubs to make a feeder club..RFL support it financially..Job done.



Sounds simple.
Humour us. Leigh are sl team who would be our feeder club(s).Where would they get players from. Who would they be contracted to if RFL are paying, have you got to sign players from your feeder club can the rfl place them like a draft system
from Whitehaven to Elland Rd could only be Leigh RLFC

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 7:11 pm
never a dull moment wrote:
Sounds simple.
Humour us. Leigh are sl team who would be our feeder club(s).Where would they get players from. Who would they be contracted to if RFL are paying, have you got to sign players from your feeder club can the rfl place them like a draft system


If they are part of your feeder club,you own them anyway. We have to build a feeder club first.
Is that enough humour for you. :D

What Clubs would you choose? One of mine would be Cumbrian.
Image

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 7:48 pm
atomic wrote:
If they are part of your feeder club,you own them anyway. We have to build a feeder club first.
Is that enough humour for you. :D

What Clubs would you choose? One of mine would be Cumbrian.


how can we possibly own them RL is paying for it though how they find the dosh you haven't explained
we are having enough trouble building one club without having to try and build two more
from Whitehaven to Elland Rd could only be Leigh RLFC

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 7:50 pm
fetchit wrote:
bands if your thinking of mr c then I have to admit I was one of the few people who hacked his account a while ago , he knows that I am on here again ' now he is not very well at the moment but he as lots and lots of people around who respect him and will do anything for him .

A lot of people on here are just bully's and they would run a mile if keith was ten years younger. We continue to monitor this forum to gather evidence and discuss it with him we have known him for many years he as coached many kids through to the pro game me being one of them . We will not see him suffer . Now that you have sniffed me out B and B I will step back but me and a couple of friends will be keeping an eye out for our mate .goodbye


Good evening, Fetchit. Bongser for one is glad, as are others passim, that you have continued to post. He values your input as he valued that of Mr C before his sabbatical. If said gentleman is, as you tell us, still not at his best, then please convey Bongser's compliments to him for what they be worth.

You are obviously very protective of a man for whom you have the utmost respect, but seem to think that Bongser has a problem with him. From where does this arise? Bongser, having read elsewhere that he was not well, chose not to respond to a personal attack a few weeks ago and, upon receiving an unsolicited apology, merely replied "sorted" and changed the subject.

As to running a mile from him ten years ago, haha, Bongser doubts he could have even jogged a mile FIFTEEN years ago.

Btw you doxed yourself. No agenda here. Keep posting. :thumb:

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 8:01 pm
never a dull moment wrote:
how can we possibly own them RL is paying for it though how they find the dosh you haven't explained
we are having enough trouble building one club without having to try and build two more


Can you currently state how much clubs are saving on the salary cap by way of the RFL dispensation of youth within a squad?

Thats why the likes of Wigan have a production line.Fed by all.Stop that and all becomes even.

Whatever you say,has been done and failed.New era,new game. The past has failed,time to move on and if you can't afford to get on board,your also history.
Image
