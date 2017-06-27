atomic wrote: There would be restricted signing on fees for the feeder club. At the end of day it's a clear pathway to SL for players we'll never see play whilst under the current structure.



The pathway has to be clear,and you wont get funding for juniors until the pathway is clear. You can sell your Ryan Horne on for £500 or whatever it is these days,but what happens if he doesn't make the grade?



No pathway.....

If he doesn't make the grade it's the fault of the coaches not the volunteer coaches who got him to that level . Too many times I have seen good kids ruined by clubs who try to change the kids style of play ,take Craig dean as an example he was the fastest and most talented half back in the game at 16 signed for fax under Steve Simms and they tried to turn him into a ball playing pivot . His career went down from that point.111111111. I don't trust the Rfl , never have. They look after the elite clubs . The pathway is flawed by greed . The clubs want something for nothing and treat some kids like a piece of rotten meat and when they don't make it they are cast aside ,and never come back to the community game . How many times have you seen a class half back turned into a hooker or a great second rower into a Centre a great winger into a full back . Get them in and get them in quick is the motto for pro clubs , .where is the pathway for the coach , sorry but unless the game puts money into the grass roots we will never beat the Australians . The key word is development for all ,and pay for it at any cost . If Leigh get relagated the reserve team will go along with the youth policy . Why .is it money . Yes . The problem doesn't go away