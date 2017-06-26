WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Youth / Reserve Teams

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:26 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1583
never a dull moment wrote:
you said Wiggin have first choice so how many have we lost to them and the others when we have not even been in the ball game
I don't know the answer thought you might


Are you just referring to East/Rangers players ?

That doesn't work as a point of reference , we wouldn't just recruit from those 2 clubs , the question you need to ask is how many players does SL ( it is SL we are discussing here ) need each year to replace retiring players ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:30 pm
Genehunt Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 42
never a dull moment wrote:
you said Wiggin have first choice so how many have we lost to them and the others when we have not even been in the ball game
I don't know the answer thought you might


He's just being negative as usual

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 8:22 pm
never a dull moment User avatar
Joined: Mon Aug 25, 2008 10:00 am
Posts: 254
Location: always a leyther
fetchit wrote:
Dominic man Fred I , josh woods micky higham sam Hopkins , ruddy, why do you just say Wigan watrrington and saints . We in this country tend to look for the kids who standout in Australia they look for attitude then coach the skills into them . We are way behind . A fully well structured academy will always produce . Or maybe you just keep paying into the pocket of over age . How many aussies have made a success from nrl to sl



so none then.
im sure the coaches of the most winning team we have had in the country the cyclists will say they coach attitude as well very harshly as some have complained

nice to see coaches coaching session at lsv today we need fully trained coaches across all sports

how many aussies have made a success here surely too many to mention,how many have gone the other way very few
from Whitehaven to Elland Rd could only be Leigh RLFC

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 8:53 pm
fetchit Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:16 pm
Posts: 24
never a dull moment wrote:
so none then.
im sure the coaches of the most winning team we have had in the country the cyclists will say they coach attitude as well very harshly as some have complained

nice to see coaches coaching session at lsv today we need fully trained coaches across all sports

how many aussies have made a success here surely too many to mention,how many have gone the other way very few
you obviously do not follow the amateur game as I do one of the hot talents in the game at the moment is a lad from east called Ryan Horne we St. Helens snatched him from under the noses of Wigan and the rest . Rangers also Have least 5 or 6 on the radar of prem clubs but you keep your rose specs on and I will keep to the grass roots and I promise you I will see more future internationals that you will ever see. Our coaches will start coming through and surpass any of those dollar pinching striped shirt aussies .

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:15 pm
Bent&Bongser User avatar
Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 1117
fetchit wrote:
you obviously do not follow the amateur game as I do one of the hot talents in the game at the moment is a lad from east called Ryan Horne we St. Helens snatched him from under the noses of Wigan and the rest . Rangers also Have least 5 or 6 on the radar of prem clubs but you keep your rose specs on and I will keep to the grass roots and I promise you I will see more future internationals that you will ever see. Our coaches will start coming through and surpass any of those dollar pinching striped shirt aussies .


Bongser doesn't follow the amateur sides much it has to be said and you may very well be right in all that you say. He does however follow the forum hither and thither on various boards and thinks that your posting style reminds him of someone.

He may be wrong. He often is. :thumb:

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:28 pm
fetchit Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:16 pm
Posts: 24
Bent&Bongser wrote:
Bongser doesn't follow the amateur sides much it has to be said and you may very well be right in all that you say. He does however follow the forum hither and thither on various boards and thinks that your posting style reminds him of someone.

He may be wrong. He often is. :thumb:
bands if your thinking of mr c then I have to admit I was one of the few people who hacked his account a while ago , he knows that I am on here again ' now he is not very well at the moment but he as lots and lots of people around who respect him and will do anything for him .

A lot of people on here are just bully's and they would run a mile if keith was ten years younger. We continue to monitor this forum to gather evidence and discuss it with him we have known him for many years he as coached many kids through to the pro game me being one of them . We will not see him suffer . Now that you have sniffed me out B and B I will step back but me and a couple of friends will be keeping an eye out for our mate .goodbye

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:33 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1583
Bent&Bongser wrote:
Bongser doesn't follow the amateur sides much it has to be said and you may very well be right in all that you say. He does however follow the forum hither and thither on various boards and thinks that your posting style reminds him of someone.

He may be wrong. He often is. :thumb:


You might have noticed there are certain posters currently ' infesting ' our board who I refuse to reply to , I don't reply to posters who use multiple ' persona's '
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:37 pm
fetchit Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:16 pm
Posts: 24
GUBRATS wrote:
You might have noticed there are certain posters currently ' infesting ' our board who I refuse to reply to , I don't reply to posters who use multiple ' persona's '
lol you just have done pmsl. Now get your sweet wife to ban me but I will be back

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 5:29 am
never a dull moment User avatar
Joined: Mon Aug 25, 2008 10:00 am
Posts: 254
Location: always a leyther
fetchit wrote:
you obviously do not follow the amateur game as I do one of the hot talents in the game at the moment is a lad from east called Ryan Horne we St. Helens snatched him from under the noses of Wigan and the rest . Rangers also Have least 5 or 6 on the radar of prem clubs but you keep your rose specs on and I will keep to the grass roots and I promise you I will see more future internationals that you will ever see. Our coaches will start coming through and surpass any of those dollar pinching striped shirt aussies .


Thanks hope you have not left.I don't follow the amateur game closely. I appreciated Mr C's contributions to enlighten the forum on that aspect and wish him well.
I do not know what you mean "rose specs".
Nice to hear one lad signed. Pity it wasn't for us.
Reports suggest participation has fallen since the move to summer rugby. Is that the case locally?
Did I read one Yorkshire league has moved to 11 a side? We see Wayne Bennett scouring the NRL for England qualified players for our test team.
Watching it seems the wrestling coaches are having more impact on our game than the basic skills ones. I know Wiggin and Stains engaged wrestling coaches. I saw Widnes players at the judo club.
Whats happening in Wiggin. Do the main club
help fund Pats and Judes for player development.
from Whitehaven to Elland Rd could only be Leigh RLFC
