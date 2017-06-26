fetchit wrote:
you obviously do not follow the amateur game as I do one of the hot talents in the game at the moment is a lad from east called Ryan Horne we St. Helens snatched him from under the noses of Wigan and the rest . Rangers also Have least 5 or 6 on the radar of prem clubs but you keep your rose specs on and I will keep to the grass roots and I promise you I will see more future internationals that you will ever see. Our coaches will start coming through and surpass any of those dollar pinching striped shirt aussies .
Thanks hope you have not left.I don't follow the amateur game closely. I appreciated Mr C's contributions to enlighten the forum on that aspect and wish him well.
I do not know what you mean "rose specs".
Nice to hear one lad signed. Pity it wasn't for us.
Reports suggest participation has fallen since the move to summer rugby. Is that the case locally?
Did I read one Yorkshire league has moved to 11 a side? We see Wayne Bennett scouring the NRL for England qualified players for our test team.
Watching it seems the wrestling coaches are having more impact on our game than the basic skills ones. I know Wiggin and Stains engaged wrestling coaches. I saw Widnes players at the judo club.
Whats happening in Wiggin. Do the main club
help fund Pats and Judes for player development.