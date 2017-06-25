never a dull moment wrote:
So how many lads who started as juniors at East/Rangers are currently playing in first teams at Wigan Wire or Saints
How many have played Test match rugby in the last twenty years
Dominic man Fred I , josh woods micky higham sam Hopkins , ruddy, why do you just say Wigan watrrington and saints . We in this country tend to look for the kids who standout in Australia they look for attitude then coach the skills into them . We are way behind . A fully well structured academy will always produce . Or maybe you just keep paying into the pocket of over age . How many aussies have made a success from nrl to sl
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bing [Bot], Budgiezilla, frank1, gunners guns13, Iggy79, never a dull moment, propforward 2338, Salty mouse, scrum, shadrack, shropshire-leyther, Vancouver Leyther, victarmeldrew and 158 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|