No you don't need to be a feeder club pro teams in nrl do have feeder clubs but not all of them they play n several comps. Nswrlc and qc just two of many . Leigh could have a feeder club pick from several but the feeder club would have to play in reserve league but then could not have junior sides as BARLA run those .trying to find an example for you but struggling . In Australia they leave the amateur clubs alone to develop kids upto 16 then bring them in to the feeder club . It's much more based on education at the moment in oz . Can be done in Leigh but Derek does not have the backing of all the amateur teams in Leigh , so could destabilise the grass roots game in the area. That will never happen