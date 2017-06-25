WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Youth / Reserve Teams

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 11:26 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3559
ColD wrote:
Well if you want franchising enjoy looking from the outside- because we wouldn't get a ticket.
Funny how we wanted promotion/relegation when we were in the champ


I didn't mention franchising. SL will evolve similar to the NRL.No need for SL academies as they'll have feeder clubs.The youth will be fed to the feeder clubs.
Image

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 6:32 am
Genehunt Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 41
atomic wrote:
I didn't mention franchising. SL will evolve similar to the NRL.No need for SL academies as they'll have feeder clubs.The youth will be fed to the feeder clubs.


Can you put the link that says this so it can be justified;)

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 6:44 am
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5388
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
atomic wrote:
I didn't mention franchising. SL will evolve similar to the NRL.No need for SL academies as they'll have feeder clubs.The youth will be fed to the feeder clubs.


Don't know how the Aussie system works TBH- how do they decide who is and isn't in the equivalent of SL
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 11:08 am
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1682
Location: Landan
atomic wrote:
I didn't mention franchising. SL will evolve similar to the NRL.No need for SL academies as they'll have feeder clubs.The youth will be fed to the feeder clubs.


And we'd be the feeder club.

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 12:50 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5388
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
LeythIg wrote:
And we'd be the feeder club.


Well that's the way I'd see it unless I'm missing something :?
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 2:37 pm
fetchit Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:16 pm
Posts: 21
ColD wrote:
Well that's the way I'd see it unless I'm missing something :?

No you don't need to be a feeder club pro teams in nrl do have feeder clubs but not all of them they play n several comps. Nswrlc and qc just two of many . Leigh could have a feeder club pick from several but the feeder club would have to play in reserve league but then could not have junior sides as BARLA run those .trying to find an example for you but struggling . In Australia they leave the amateur clubs alone to develop kids upto 16 then bring them in to the feeder club . It's much more based on education at the moment in oz . Can be done in Leigh but Derek does not have the backing of all the amateur teams in Leigh , so could destabilise the grass roots game in the area. That will never happen

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 5:19 pm
never a dull moment User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Aug 25, 2008 10:00 am
Posts: 251
Location: always a leyther
GUBRATS wrote:
Leeds get 1 st pick in Yorkshire , Poland and France

Wigan get 1 st pick in Lancashire , Wales and 2 nd pick in Yorkshire

We will get what ?

With whatever pick we get , will we produce SL quality juniors to step in ?




So how many lads who started as juniors at East/Rangers are currently playing in first teams at Wigan Wire or Saints

How many have played Test match rugby in the last twenty years
from Whitehaven to Elland Rd could only be Leigh RLFC

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 6:06 pm
fetchit Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:16 pm
Posts: 21
never a dull moment wrote:
So how many lads who started as juniors at East/Rangers are currently playing in first teams at Wigan Wire or Saints

How many have played Test match rugby in the last twenty years
Dominic man Fred I , josh woods micky higham sam Hopkins , ruddy, why do you just say Wigan watrrington and saints . We in this country tend to look for the kids who standout in Australia they look for attitude then coach the skills into them . We are way behind . A fully well structured academy will always produce . Or maybe you just keep paying into the pocket of over age . How many aussies have made a success from nrl to sl
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM