So is the club doing anything for next season?



For me I feel every single SL (and as many as possible Championship)clubs should have an 'A' team style reserve team that plays in a league, that gives somewhere for injured players or up and coming youngsters to play.

Rather than messing with how the league looks (again, and despite it being so close in all divisions)how about the governing body get looking at that.

It worked for years with a chance for youngsters to learn from and play against old pro's.