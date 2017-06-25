WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Youth / Reserve Teams

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Youth / Reserve Teams

 
Post a reply

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 12:46 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3556
Genehunt wrote:
That's a terrible way to do things & will be a downfall


Justify your post..
Image

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:41 am
Genehunt Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 40
atomic wrote:
Justify your post..

Most if not all professional teams relies on a youth policy .. is that justified? .. or do you want to pounce again

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 10:17 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3556
Genehunt wrote:
Most if not all professional teams relies on a youth policy .. is that justified? .. or do you want to pounce again


I'm not talking about others, I'm talking about Leigh.Others have had the luxury of financial stability for 10 years and still using youngsters from other clubs.

Stability first would help to support any youth project. As I've said in another post.14 SL teams close the door for a
decade you'll have an academy.
Image

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 10:28 am
fetchit Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:16 pm
Posts: 18
atomic wrote:
I'm not talking about others, I'm talking about Leigh.Others have had the luxury of financial stability for 10 years and still using youngsters from other clubs.

Stability first would help to support any youth project. As I've said in another post.14 SL teams close the door for a
decade you'll have an academy.
you obviously no naff all about sport and development. How long you been watching rugby

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 10:50 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3556
fetchit wrote:
you obviously no naff all about sport and development. How long you been watching rugby


Played for 10 years, been watching 43 years. You?
Image

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 11:50 am
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5381
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
atomic wrote:
I'm not talking about others, I'm talking about Leigh.Others have had the luxury of financial stability for 10 years and still using youngsters from other clubs.

Stability first would help to support any youth project. As I've said in another post.14 SL teams close the door for a
decade you'll have an academy.


Well if you want franchising enjoy looking from the outside- because we wouldn't get a ticket.
Funny how we wanted promotion/relegation when we were in the champ
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 1:34 pm
fetchit Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:16 pm
Posts: 18
atomic wrote:
Played for 10 years, been watching 43 years. You?
20 years playing not a lot watching my 20 years involves a grand final win and two Wembley finals. Not interested in watching the game now . I do know how the development system works though and you don't do you.

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 1:43 pm
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1680
Location: Landan
GUBRATS wrote:
Leeds get 1 st pick in Yorkshire , Poland and France

Wigan get 1 st pick in Lancashire , Wales and 2 nd pick in Yorkshire

We will get what ?

With whatever pick we get , will we produce SL quality juniors to step in ?


Just because we don't get first pick, doesn't mean its not worth having a youth system.

We don't get first pick when going for first team players, should we scrap the first team as well?

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 2:32 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 914
LeythIg wrote:
Just because we don't get first pick, doesn't mean its not worth having a youth system.

We don't get first pick when going for first team players, should we scrap the first team as well?


Just because a player excels at one level and is thought to be the best - if we have good coaches then the coaches' skills will be the missing ingredient to make the player better.
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 2:42 pm
JENKY User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 06, 2002 10:28 pm
Posts: 4906
Location: At the seaside
So is the club doing anything for next season?

For me I feel every single SL (and as many as possible Championship)clubs should have an 'A' team style reserve team that plays in a league, that gives somewhere for injured players or up and coming youngsters to play.
Rather than messing with how the league looks (again, and despite it being so close in all divisions)how about the governing body get looking at that.
It worked for years with a chance for youngsters to learn from and play against old pro's.
Mines a pint...

'Hi-Ho Silver Lining'
Headingley 05th October 2014.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bonaire, deepuspannus, frank1, Genehunt, Iggy79, JENKY, Peter Kay, Salty mouse, shadrack and 152 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,591,6011,57776,0594,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
56
- 12HUNSLET
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
32
- 28NEWCASTLE
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
18
- 35MANLY
TV
  
 NOW 
Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
24
- 12SOUTH WALES  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
16
- 18FEATHERSTONE  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
10
- 22WORKINGTON  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
10
- 8OXFORD  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
10
- 0HALIFAX  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
8
- 12TOULOUSE  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
21
- 0OLDHAM  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
24
- 6HEMEL  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
6
- 24HULL KR  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
8
- 14BATLEY  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
14
- 6DONCASTER  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
0
- 22YORK  
Latest
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM