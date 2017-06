Genehunt wrote: Most if not all professional teams relies on a youth policy .. is that justified? .. or do you want to pounce again

I'm not talking about others, I'm talking about Leigh.Others have had the luxury of financial stability for 10 years and still using youngsters from other clubs.Stability first would help to support any youth project. As I've said in another post.14 SL teams close the door for adecade you'll have an academy.