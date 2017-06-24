WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:09 am
charlie caroli User avatar
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11510
Location: blackpool tower circus
Cokey wrote:
Ian, I believe your medication is working a treat these days. :D Well said pal. :thumb:

Yer right there Derek :lol: though it does make me sleepy early evenings. :thumb:

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 12:03 pm
Genehunt Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 39
Leigh is a hot bed of talent, always has been & im sure most would want the chance to play at leigh given the opportunity . You cant just keep bringing players on the downside of their careers & expect to get anywhere

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 12:05 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 913
GUBRATS wrote:
Leeds get 1 st pick in Yorkshire , Poland and France

Wigan get 1 st pick in Lancashire , Wales and 2 nd pick in Yorkshire

We will get what ?

With whatever pick we get , will we produce SL quality juniors to step in ?



What has happened to the glass half full? Have you spilt it?

Surely the link with the college and the work the club are doing with local clubs will bear fruition?
Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 4:09 pm
fetchit Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:16 pm
Posts: 16
GUBRATS wrote:
So still nobody can actually prove it is worth it , that's because ATM it isn't

Producing 1 or 2 players every 3/4 years isn't worth the trouble or the expense ' better to spend a bit of money scouting late developers within the amateur structure
so you want to do it on the cheap .

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 4:58 pm
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9480
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Whether it's worth it or not, we have to find a way of backing up our first team squad, to cater for injuries and suspensions - as this season has proved, so far.

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:16 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1575
Alan wrote:
Whether it's worth it or not, we have to find a way of backing up our first team squad, to cater for injuries and suspensions - as this season has proved, so far.


Yes we do , but is a substandard quality academy the answer ?

As long as this structure remains we like other clubs will use short term loans in and out , and then strengthen at the sharp end imo
Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:47 pm
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9480
Location: Deep in Leytherland
GUBRATS wrote:
Yes we do , but is a substandard quality academy the answer ?

As long as this structure remains we like other clubs will use short term loans in and out , and then strengthen at the sharp end imo


Fully understand your argument Steve, & the issues over funding an Academy, which will almost certainly be 'second rate'. 'Borrowing' Young SL squad players from other clubs may be the best option, as long as there is a degree of security in it for us.

Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 9:24 pm
davo1979 User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 08, 2007 7:11 pm
Posts: 789
Location: West Stand
Well, I'm gonna agree with starbug.

The current system is heavily biased to Leeds and Wigan. Please feel free to name any other team that brings through as many young players...(hull maybe)

They Hoover up the talent, and they pay less for it, simply because these youngsters and their parents have dreams of them playing for the big boys. Warrington tried for years to out pay the big boys but even they had mixed results.

That said, a 2nd team of some description is certainly required, but for me needs be an open age reserves. That way we can pick off some of those kids who Leeds and Wigan don't want/need.

If it makes anyone feel any better the club are already in talks with a local club to pick up their unwanted youngsters...
Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 9:52 pm
atomic User avatar
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3552
14 team SL,shut the door for another decade.Lets crack on.
Re: Youth / Reserve Teams

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:45 pm
Genehunt Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 39
GUBRATS wrote:
Yes we do , but is a substandard quality academy the answer ?

As long as this structure remains we like other clubs will use short term loans in and out , and then strengthen at the sharp end imo


That's a terrible way to do things & will be a downfall
