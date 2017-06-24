charlie caroli

Well said pal. Ian, I believe your medication is working a treat these days.

Yer right there Derek though it does make me sleepy early evenings.

Leigh is a hot bed of talent, always has been & im sure most would want the chance to play at leigh given the opportunity . You cant just keep bringing players on the downside of their careers & expect to get anywhere

Leeds get 1 st pick in Yorkshire , Poland and France



Wigan get 1 st pick in Lancashire , Wales and 2 nd pick in Yorkshire



We will get what ?



With whatever pick we get , will we produce SL quality juniors to step in ?





What has happened to the glass half full? Have you spilt it?



Surely the link with the college and the work the club are doing with local clubs will bear fruition?

Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020



Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022



Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh





Ricky Bibey = cack.



He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well. He's now where he belongs, in NL1.



So still nobody can actually prove it is worth it , that's because ATM it isn't



Producing 1 or 2 players every 3/4 years isn't worth the trouble or the expense ' better to spend a bit of money scouting late developers within the amateur structure



Whether it's worth it or not, we have to find a way of backing up our first team squad, to cater for injuries and suspensions - as this season has proved, so far.

Whether it's worth it or not, we have to find a way of backing up our first team squad, to cater for injuries and suspensions - as this season has proved, so far.



Yes we do , but is a substandard quality academy the answer ?



As long as this structure remains we like other clubs will use short term loans in and out , and then strengthen at the sharp end imo



Yes we do , but is a substandard quality academy the answer ?



As long as this structure remains we like other clubs will use short term loans in and out , and then strengthen at the sharp end imo



Fully understand your argument Steve, & the issues over funding an Academy, which will almost certainly be 'second rate'. 'Borrowing' Young SL squad players from other clubs may be the best option, as long as there is a degree of security in it for us.

Well, I'm gonna agree with starbug.



The current system is heavily biased to Leeds and Wigan. Please feel free to name any other team that brings through as many young players...(hull maybe)



They Hoover up the talent, and they pay less for it, simply because these youngsters and their parents have dreams of them playing for the big boys. Warrington tried for years to out pay the big boys but even they had mixed results.



That said, a 2nd team of some description is certainly required, but for me needs be an open age reserves. That way we can pick off some of those kids who Leeds and Wigan don't want/need.



If it makes anyone feel any better the club are already in talks with a local club to pick up their unwanted youngsters...

14 team SL,shut the door for another decade.Lets crack on.

Yes we do , but is a substandard quality academy the answer ?



As long as this structure remains we like other clubs will use short term loans in and out , and then strengthen at the sharp end imo



That's a terrible way to do things & will be a downfall

