Well, I'm gonna agree with starbug.
The current system is heavily biased to Leeds and Wigan. Please feel free to name any other team that brings through as many young players...(hull maybe)
They Hoover up the talent, and they pay less for it, simply because these youngsters and their parents have dreams of them playing for the big boys. Warrington tried for years to out pay the big boys but even they had mixed results.
That said, a 2nd team of some description is certainly required, but for me needs be an open age reserves. That way we can pick off some of those kids who Leeds and Wigan don't want/need.
If it makes anyone feel any better the club are already in talks with a local club to pick up their unwanted youngsters...