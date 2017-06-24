Leigh is a hot bed of talent, always has been & im sure most would want the chance to play at leigh given the opportunity . You cant just keep bringing players on the downside of their careers & expect to get anywhere
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am Posts: 9480 Location: Deep in Leytherland
GUBRATS wrote:
Yes we do , but is a substandard quality academy the answer ?
As long as this structure remains we like other clubs will use short term loans in and out , and then strengthen at the sharp end imo
Fully understand your argument Steve, & the issues over funding an Academy, which will almost certainly be 'second rate'. 'Borrowing' Young SL squad players from other clubs may be the best option, as long as there is a degree of security in it for us.
