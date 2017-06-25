WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeming

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Leeming

 
Post a reply

Re: Leeming

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:56 am
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7622
Tyler did indeed do well. Very telling too that he got the nod over Daniel smith.
We have another couple of young hookers in the U19s who look good too. One lad Ethan salm was playing at hooker but has played everywhere from fullback, in the halves, hooker and recently been filling in at prop! Will have to see where the club think he will fit best. Personally I'd like to see him at loose as he's a strong tackler, a good strong runner and as an ex half a good ball handler.
Young jack Flynn is just a first year but I've been really impressed with what I've seen from him. As a 16 yr old up against 18 year old props in the middle he's shown a great deal of maturity. His distribution is excellent - needs to work on his running game a little but for such a young lad looks very very good.
We aren't going to be short of hookers that's for sure!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Leeming

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 1:11 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12888
Location: Huddersfield
GiantJake1988 wrote:
Great to see Kruise getting recognition from other clubs. However, as much as it is good to know he can do 80mins at an excellent standard... it can kill players off doing it week in week out especially with him still been young so hopefully AOB will be back next week.

His partnership with Adam O'Brien I hope we get to see for many years as I really rate Adam as well.

Talking of young players....I'd like to give a mention to Tyler Dickinson who I thought was excellent when he came on the other night.


yeh dont want to burn put leeming, no news on obrien???? hope hes back asap, was working well with him.

agree on dickinson he had a good little cameo friday, hope he builds on it but might not get chance unless he gets ahead of mason
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 456, GiantJake1988, Run leroy , run ! and 95 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,591,5781,65876,0594,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
56
- 12HUNSLET
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
32
- 28NEWCASTLE
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
18
- 35MANLY
TV
  
 NOW 
Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
0
- 4SOUTH WALES  
UPDATE!
Latest
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
YORK  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM