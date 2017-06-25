Tyler did indeed do well. Very telling too that he got the nod over Daniel smith.

We have another couple of young hookers in the U19s who look good too. One lad Ethan salm was playing at hooker but has played everywhere from fullback, in the halves, hooker and recently been filling in at prop! Will have to see where the club think he will fit best. Personally I'd like to see him at loose as he's a strong tackler, a good strong runner and as an ex half a good ball handler.

Young jack Flynn is just a first year but I've been really impressed with what I've seen from him. As a 16 yr old up against 18 year old props in the middle he's shown a great deal of maturity. His distribution is excellent - needs to work on his running game a little but for such a young lad looks very very good.

We aren't going to be short of hookers that's for sure!