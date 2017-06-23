WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeming

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:58 pm
jools
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011
Posts: 7618
Just how good is this young lad!

If he played for Wigan or Leeds you'd never stop hearing about him.

A fantastic 80 minutes tonight- he was everywhere. When his stats come out tommorrow they are going to be pretty impressive!

Future England number 9 if he keeps going like this.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:43 pm
devoniangiant
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005
Posts: 320
Totally agree with all that. Just gets better and better and you can see the confidence ebbing from him. His PTB variety is much improved as is his runs from dummy half.
DON'T DIE WITH THE MUSIC IN YOU

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:14 am
fartown since 1961
Joined: Thu Jun 23, 2011
Posts: 1020
devoniangiant wrote:
Totally agree with all that. Just gets better and better and you can see the confidence ebbing from him. His PTB variety is much improved as is his runs from dummy half.


I agree and he and Adam O'Brien seem to be a great pairing as they change our attack dynamic when they interchange which seems to throw the opposition defences into confusion and they will both only get better.....

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:31 am
Jo Jumbuck
Joined: Sat May 02, 2015
Posts: 1133
jools wrote:
Just how good is this young lad!

If he played for Wigan or Leeds you'd never stop hearing about him.

A fantastic 80 minutes tonight- he was everywhere. When his stats come out tommorrow they are going to be pretty impressive!

Future England number 9 if he keeps going like this.


He seemed to really take off in the friendlies and has never looked back, He is going the right way to being a top player but you are right we would hear a lot more about him if he were at some clubs.

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:57 am
Code13
Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002
Posts: 30952
Location: Gods Own County
Couldn't agree more

If he played elsewhere the media would be so over him, and yes a future England 9 if he carries on

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 9:21 am
brearley84
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009
Posts: 12883
Location: Huddersfield
like the rest, confidence running high , love seeing him run form the rook
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 12:13 pm
jools
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011
Posts: 7618
48 tackles, 0 misses, 105 metres, 14 runs from DH, no errors, 2 pens.
Like I say impressive stats!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 4:01 pm
HuddsRL5
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006
Posts: 1017
Massive game from Kruise last night. Him Seb Mamo and Hinchy have been outstanding this year imo.

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:21 pm
NickyKiss
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004
Posts: 20976
Location: WIGAN
I paid close attention to him because in the week Shaun Wane had said he was the player he was most fearful of and he was right. I thought he was fantastic and caused us no end of problems. He's clearly benefitting from playing on the back of Ikahihifo who himself was brilliant but the lad looks to have far more to his game then just scooting on the back of a prop scattering defenders.

I commented to the lads I was with at the game that he looks like a real alround hooker. His distribution looked good, he was taking the ball to the line and probing for space to put others in to and when there was an opportunity he was testing the defence himself.

On that showing he's got every chance of England honours. Josh Hodgson will be first choice for the World Cup but there's a place for another hooker in the squad and Daryl Clark (who I think can be brilliant and would usually be a shoe in, isn't in the best form).

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 8:53 am
GiantJake1988
Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016
Posts: 426
Great to see Kruise getting recognition from other clubs. However, as much as it is good to know he can do 80mins at an excellent standard... it can kill players off doing it week in week out especially with him still been young so hopefully AOB will be back next week.

His partnership with Adam O'Brien I hope we get to see for many years as I really rate Adam as well.

Talking of young players....I'd like to give a mention to Tyler Dickinson who I thought was excellent when he came on the other night.

