Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:58 pm
jools User avatar
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7610
Just how good is this young lad!

If he played for Wigan or Leeds you'd never stop hearing about him.

A fantastic 80 minutes tonight- he was everywhere. When his stats come out tommorrow they are going to be pretty impressive!

Future England number 9 if he keeps going like this.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Leeming

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:43 pm
devoniangiant User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 5:27 pm
Posts: 320
Totally agree with all that. Just gets better and better and you can see the confidence ebbing from him. His PTB variety is much improved as is his runs from dummy half.
DON'T DIE WITH THE MUSIC IN YOU

Re: Leeming

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:14 am
Joined: Thu Jun 23, 2011 1:27 pm
Posts: 1020
devoniangiant wrote:
Totally agree with all that. Just gets better and better and you can see the confidence ebbing from him. His PTB variety is much improved as is his runs from dummy half.


I agree and he and Adam O'Brien seem to be a great pairing as they change our attack dynamic when they interchange which seems to throw the opposition defences into confusion and they will both only get better.....

Re: Leeming

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:31 am
Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 1133
jools wrote:
Just how good is this young lad!

If he played for Wigan or Leeds you'd never stop hearing about him.

A fantastic 80 minutes tonight- he was everywhere. When his stats come out tommorrow they are going to be pretty impressive!

Future England number 9 if he keeps going like this.


He seemed to really take off in the friendlies and has never looked back, He is going the right way to being a top player but you are right we would hear a lot more about him if he were at some clubs.

