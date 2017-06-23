jools wrote: Just how good is this young lad!



If he played for Wigan or Leeds you'd never stop hearing about him.



A fantastic 80 minutes tonight- he was everywhere. When his stats come out tommorrow they are going to be pretty impressive!



Future England number 9 if he keeps going like this.

He seemed to really take off in the friendlies and has never looked back, He is going the right way to being a top player but you are right we would hear a lot more about him if he were at some clubs.