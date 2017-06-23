WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeming

Leeming

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:58 pm
jools User avatar
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7607
Just how good is this young lad!

If he played for Wigan or Leeds you'd never stop hearing about him.

A fantastic 80 minutes tonight- he was everywhere. When his stats come out tommorrow they are going to be pretty impressive!

Future England number 9 if he keeps going like this.
