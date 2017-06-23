Just how good is this young lad!
If he played for Wigan or Leeds you'd never stop hearing about him.
A fantastic 80 minutes tonight- he was everywhere. When his stats come out tommorrow they are going to be pretty impressive!
Future England number 9 if he keeps going like this.
