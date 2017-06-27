WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Massive clear out needed.

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:11 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7854
Location: SWMC Coach
Cant see the powers that be stripping Danny of the captaincy during the season tbh.

Moving forward I would have Stevie as the Captain no doubt.

For me the most important signings this season for next needs to be on the coaching side as I agree, we truly have gone stale.
Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:26 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5272
Location: Hill Valley
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Cant see the powers that be stripping Danny of the captaincy during the season tbh.

Moving forward I would have Stevie as the Captain no doubt.

For me the most important signings this season for next needs to be on the coaching side as I agree, we truly have gone stale.


Agreed.

think McGuire will be retiring now Myler has signed so just let him see out the year, hopefully we can end it with him lifting a piece of silverware.
Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:54 am
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1520
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Cant see the powers that be stripping Danny of the captaincy during the season tbh.

Moving forward I would have Stevie as the Captain no doubt.

For me the most important signings this season for next needs to be on the coaching side as I agree, we truly have gone stale.

cuthbo for captain not stevie wards time yet. also myler may be a candidate, or parcell.

Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 2:14 pm
tigertot User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15095
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
Stevie Ward for me, without question.


I think Ward needs something to move him on to the next level. I don't think Sinfield would have been half the player he was without the authority & direction of captaincy.
Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 2:36 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7854
Location: SWMC Coach
100% agreed.
Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 3:00 pm
Rhinoshaund III User avatar
Joined: Tue Jul 19, 2011 12:05 pm
Posts: 542
rollin thunder wrote:
cuthbo for captain not stevie wards time yet. also myler may be a candidate, or parcell.


Sinfield became captain at 22 and became the greatest captain this club will ever see. Its no secret Stevie Ward was/is affectionately referred to as "Mini Kev" whilst Sinfield was still at the club. He'll be 24 by the time the 2018 season kicks off. Its definitely his time.

A captain should be one who epitomises the clubs values, who lives and breathes the club and who’s future is still yet to be made.

Mags is Leeds through and through but his era was also Sinfields. Cuthbo and Parcell don’t need the hassle.

Ward is the perfect fit.
