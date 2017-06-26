tigertot wrote: The only player that worried me at the match was Moon, due to his elusive running. Watching it again on TV he didn't stand out.

You're right although he has been a fair bit better in most other games when he's been played in the halves. But really, it is only elusiveness he offers although I reckon he kicks better than McGuire, even if it isn't to a great standard. But a bit like Burrow, while he can produce the odd bit of magic he can't really run a game from start to finish in the way a good half would.