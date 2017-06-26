WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Massive clear out needed.

Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 5:40 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8142
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Player for player we may look OK, but there's a staleness about everything, including a number of players. Our inability to get Hall over the line or get Watkins into space is just poor whatever the cause.

Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 5:51 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20067
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
and that's down to lack of structure and planning

Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:53 am
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5971
tad rhino wrote:
player for player are leeds much worse than cas?


Not 1-17, no. Halves and fullback, yes. And that's no criticism of Moon. He's improved things in the halves a bit despite the fact he isn't one. This is itself an illustration of our problems in that regard.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 8:49 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15016
Clearwing wrote:
Not 1-17, no. Halves and fullback, yes. And that's no criticism of Moon. He's improved things in the halves a bit despite the fact he isn't one. This is itself an illustration of our problems in that regard.


I would agree with that generally and under the right coaching.

But flipping it currently, would Briscoe, Sutcliffe, McGuire, Galloway, Singleton, Ferres, JJB, Keinhorst, Walters, Handley, and Mullalley get anywhere near the Cas team? not a chance.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:05 am
WF Rhino User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016 11:02 am
Posts: 294
tad rhino wrote:
yes. McGuire should go, burrow, I'm told, is a damn good coach so keep him. I'd have jjb doing the juniors, a bit of coaching but his influence as a guide to young players would be supurb


I'd move Burrow to be the head coach for the U16s and keep Morley as the head coach of U19s. McGuire has mentioned wanting to take on a developmental role in the past so I would make him a specialist halves and fullbacks coach working with both the U16s and U19s. Struggling to think of a role for JJB, his passion and determination is unquestionable but I'm not sure how best to utilise this.

Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:27 am
TheSnowmonkey User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 28, 2017 4:36 pm
Posts: 56
Interesting interview with JJB ,especially from 2nd paragraph.

http://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/rugby- ... bert-Hicks

Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 11:32 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15093
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Clearwing wrote:
Not 1-17, no. Halves and fullback, yes. And that's no criticism of Moon. He's improved things in the halves a bit despite the fact he isn't one. This is itself an illustration of our problems in that regard.


The only player that worried me at the match was Moon, due to his elusive running. Watching it again on TV he didn't stand out.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.

Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 11:45 am
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5971
tigertot wrote:
The only player that worried me at the match was Moon, due to his elusive running. Watching it again on TV he didn't stand out.


You're right although he has been a fair bit better in most other games when he's been played in the halves. But really, it is only elusiveness he offers although I reckon he kicks better than McGuire, even if it isn't to a great standard. But a bit like Burrow, while he can produce the odd bit of magic he can't really run a game from start to finish in the way a good half would.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 12:04 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15093
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
I think he's a cracking player, not natural HB though, as you say. More threatening in the centres given the right ball. I though Cas looked weak on the left without Shenton & I'm nervous of Eden's defence. Minikin looks like a lightweight version of Shenton & I thought Leeds would make more of that side, together with a suspect Hitchcox on the other wing.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
