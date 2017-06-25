WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Massive clear out needed.

Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:02 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5257
Location: Hill Valley
Clearwing wrote:
Not sure our current senior players would be receptive. Appointing a new coach would only be a halfway measure IMO. I don't think the old guard are capable of adapting and changing any more. Same old mistakes and an inability to do anything other than work hard. We need substantial quantities of new blood on the playing side too.


I agree that when the new coach does eventually come in, the old guard need to be or have been, fully swept aside for a clean slate and new ideas. Probably looking at roughly 3 seasons for that to happen.
Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:52 pm
Dettoriman User avatar
Joined: Thu May 08, 2003 5:07 pm
Posts: 7772
Location: The a-train, NL1 bound stopping at various SL destinations along the way
malcadele wrote:
Next years starting 17(assuming reorts of who we are signing are correct)!

Golding
Keinhorst
Watkins
Moon
Hall
Myler
Walker/Lilley
Galloway
Parcell
Garbutt
Ablett
Ward
Cahill

Cuthbertson
Oledski
Burrow
Singleton/Mullally


Walker no younger than Mags when he first played and shows the same potential need to give him a shot,Oledzki future star no doubts,play him.
Like Mcdermott to be honest not sure but he needs to have a clear out and give some of the youngsters a shot.

You'll have a long hard season if that's the best 17 you'll have to put out.
Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:58 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5968
Dettoriman wrote:
You'll have a long hard season if that's the best 17 you'll have to put out.


Maybe, though there'll be sides that have longer and harder seasons by far. Hardly a ringing endorsement of SL's quality, is it?
Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 8:16 pm
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1365
Just be careful you don't clear the wrong ones out or they'll end up starring for Cas and coming back to haunt you.

Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 8:25 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5968
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
Just be careful you don't clear the wrong ones out or they'll end up starring for Cas and coming back to haunt you.


Can't ever see that happening :)
Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 10:50 pm
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7711
In: Myler, Cahill

Out: McGuire, Burrow, JJB (retirement), Sutcliffe (Wigan), Handley, Walters.

Golding
Briscoe Watkins Keinhorst Hall
Moon Myler
Galloway Parcell Cuthbertson
Ablett Ward
Cahill

Garbutt Mullally Singleton Ferres

Delaney, Oledzki, Baldwinson, Ormondroyd, Lilley, Aston, Smith, JJR, Walker, Sutcliffe, Hallas, Holdroyd, ???

Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 10:58 pm
Joined: Wed Nov 01, 2006 11:12 pm
Posts: 2321
Frosties. wrote:
In: Myler, Cahill

Out: McGuire, Burrow, JJB (retirement), Sutcliffe (Wigan), Handley, Walters.

Golding
Briscoe Watkins Keinhorst Hall
Moon Myler
Galloway Parcell Cuthbertson
Ablett Ward
Cahill

Garbutt Mullally Singleton Ferres

Delaney, Oledzki, Baldwinson, Ormondroyd, Lilley, Aston, Smith, JJR, Walker, Sutcliffe, Hallas, Holdroyd, ???


Surely IF Magsy,Burrow and JJB are retiring and Sutty is off, there should be enough cash and cap space free to bring in more and better players than just Myler and Cahill???

Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 11:15 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8599
Location: Leeds
Sutcliffe is still contracted for next season according to Sutcliffe.
Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 11:25 pm
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8140
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Where would Wigan play Sutcliffe?

We've got pretty ordinary halfbacks, and a really poor attacking structure full stop - Eden on his own has scored nearly as many tries as our entire 1-5 this year. That's not down to individuals out wide, its due to being clueless as a team about how to set up tries.

As for 'transition', that was what last year was supposed to be. This season is really where we should have been a year ago. As it is we've effectively lost a year. All we've seen is that our older players are not quite as dreadful as they looked last year, but its highly unlikely any of them will take us much further. A CC win this year would be nice, but would really cover up how ordinary we are.
