Where would Wigan play Sutcliffe?



We've got pretty ordinary halfbacks, and a really poor attacking structure full stop - Eden on his own has scored nearly as many tries as our entire 1-5 this year. That's not down to individuals out wide, its due to being clueless as a team about how to set up tries.



As for 'transition', that was what last year was supposed to be. This season is really where we should have been a year ago. As it is we've effectively lost a year. All we've seen is that our older players are not quite as dreadful as they looked last year, but its highly unlikely any of them will take us much further. A CC win this year would be nice, but would really cover up how ordinary we are.