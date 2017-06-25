|
Clearwing wrote:
Not sure our current senior players would be receptive. Appointing a new coach would only be a halfway measure IMO. I don't think the old guard are capable of adapting and changing any more. Same old mistakes and an inability to do anything other than work hard. We need substantial quantities of new blood on the playing side too.
I agree that when the new coach does eventually come in, the old guard need to be or have been, fully swept aside for a clean slate and new ideas. Probably looking at roughly 3 seasons for that to happen.
Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:52 pm
malcadele wrote:
Next years starting 17(assuming reorts of who we are signing are correct)!
Golding
Keinhorst
Watkins
Moon
Hall
Myler
Walker/Lilley
Galloway
Parcell
Garbutt
Ablett
Ward
Cahill
Cuthbertson
Oledski
Burrow
Singleton/Mullally
Walker no younger than Mags when he first played and shows the same potential need to give him a shot,Oledzki future star no doubts,play him.
Like Mcdermott to be honest not sure but he needs to have a clear out and give some of the youngsters a shot.
You'll have a long hard season if that's the best 17 you'll have to put out.
Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:58 pm
Dettoriman wrote:
You'll have a long hard season if that's the best 17 you'll have to put out.
Maybe, though there'll be sides that have longer and harder seasons by far. Hardly a ringing endorsement of SL's quality, is it?
Sun Jun 25, 2017 8:16 pm
Just be careful you don't clear the wrong ones out or they'll end up starring for Cas and coming back to haunt you.
Sun Jun 25, 2017 8:25 pm
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
Just be careful you don't clear the wrong ones out or they'll end up starring for Cas and coming back to haunt you.
Can't ever see that happening
Sun Jun 25, 2017 10:50 pm
In: Myler, Cahill
Out: McGuire, Burrow, JJB (retirement), Sutcliffe (Wigan), Handley, Walters.
Golding
Briscoe Watkins Keinhorst Hall
Moon Myler
Galloway Parcell Cuthbertson
Ablett Ward
Cahill
Garbutt Mullally Singleton Ferres
Delaney, Oledzki, Baldwinson, Ormondroyd, Lilley, Aston, Smith, JJR, Walker, Sutcliffe, Hallas, Holdroyd, ???
Sun Jun 25, 2017 10:58 pm
Frosties. wrote:
In: Myler, Cahill
Out: McGuire, Burrow, JJB (retirement), Sutcliffe (Wigan), Handley, Walters.
Golding
Briscoe Watkins Keinhorst Hall
Moon Myler
Galloway Parcell Cuthbertson
Ablett Ward
Cahill
Garbutt Mullally Singleton Ferres
Delaney, Oledzki, Baldwinson, Ormondroyd, Lilley, Aston, Smith, JJR, Walker, Sutcliffe, Hallas, Holdroyd, ???
Surely IF Magsy,Burrow and JJB are retiring and Sutty is off, there should be enough cash and cap space free to bring in more and better players than just Myler and Cahill???
Sun Jun 25, 2017 11:15 pm
Sutcliffe is still contracted for next season according to Sutcliffe.
Sun Jun 25, 2017 11:25 pm
Where would Wigan play Sutcliffe?
We've got pretty ordinary halfbacks, and a really poor attacking structure full stop - Eden on his own has scored nearly as many tries as our entire 1-5 this year. That's not down to individuals out wide, its due to being clueless as a team about how to set up tries.
As for 'transition', that was what last year was supposed to be. This season is really where we should have been a year ago. As it is we've effectively lost a year. All we've seen is that our older players are not quite as dreadful as they looked last year, but its highly unlikely any of them will take us much further. A CC win this year would be nice, but would really cover up how ordinary we are.
