Clearwing wrote: Not sure our current senior players would be receptive. Appointing a new coach would only be a halfway measure IMO. I don't think the old guard are capable of adapting and changing any more. Same old mistakes and an inability to do anything other than work hard. We need substantial quantities of new blood on the playing side too.

I agree that when the new coach does eventually come in, the old guard need to be or have been, fully swept aside for a clean slate and new ideas. Probably looking at roughly 3 seasons for that to happen.