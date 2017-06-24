son of headingley wrote: Will we still be saying this in 5 years' time? It seems to me "transitional season" is becoming a marvellously convenient euphemism for "mediocrity". Exactly how many "transitional seasons" are we supposed to stomach? Are we not one of, if not THE, top-earning clubs in SL?

We have been steadily declining as a squad since 2010. SL has been declining with us, particularly at the very top so we have still been able to pick up trophies during the Mac era. Comparing this squad now with that 2010 one, that won nothing BTW, tells you all you need to know.I don't really see a transition as such, just us bringing in average or worse players than went before or player getting older with no real apparent successor in key positions yet. The signing of the likes of Myler if true says it all.I really do fear where is going long term at the minute and when JJB, Burrow, McGuire, Ablett, Hall have done, which isn't too far away, what we will become.