Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 3:15 pm
Neruda
tad rhino wrote:
wrong. moon or Sutcliffe could have played centre.
fact is the coach chose to play hall there. great decision too. didn't even have the brains to change it mid game either

how is it wrong?
if Sutcliffe or Moon play centre, who plays fullback or halfback? Burrows out as well dont forget.
Jack Walker? Precocious talent but too lightweight at the minute imho, especially with the conditions as they were last night

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 3:19 pm
Exeter Rhino wrote:
Massive overreaction. If Leeds had managed to complete a few more sets we could easily have won; McDermott's comments before the game (uncharacteristically) helped to inspire the opposition. Not miles away from the top club for what was always going to be a transitional season for us.


Will we still be saying this in 5 years' time? It seems to me "transitional season" is becoming a marvellously convenient euphemism for "mediocrity". Exactly how many "transitional seasons" are we supposed to stomach? Are we not one of, if not THE, top-earning clubs in SL?

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 3:37 pm
Biff Tannen
son of headingley wrote:
Will we still be saying this in 5 years' time? It seems to me "transitional season" is becoming a marvellously convenient euphemism for "mediocrity". Exactly how many "transitional seasons" are we supposed to stomach? Are we not one of, if not THE, top-earning clubs in SL?


We have been steadily declining as a squad since 2010. SL has been declining with us, particularly at the very top so we have still been able to pick up trophies during the Mac era. Comparing this squad now with that 2010 one, that won nothing BTW, tells you all you need to know.

I don't really see a transition as such, just us bringing in average or worse players than went before or player getting older with no real apparent successor in key positions yet. The signing of the likes of Myler if true says it all.

I really do fear where is going long term at the minute and when JJB, Burrow, McGuire, Ablett, Hall have done, which isn't too far away, what we will become.
Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 3:53 pm
son of headingley wrote:
Will we still be saying this in 5 years' time? It seems to me "transitional season" is becoming a marvellously convenient euphemism for "mediocrity". Exactly how many "transitional seasons" are we supposed to stomach? Are we not one of, if not THE, top-earning clubs in SL?

are we not in the semi finals of the cup, and top 4 in the league? you call that mediocrity in a salary capped sport?

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 4:43 pm
tad rhino
Neruda wrote:
how is it wrong?
if Sutcliffe or Moon play centre, who plays fullback or halfback? Burrows out as well dont forget.
Jack Walker? Precocious talent but too lightweight at the minute imho, especially with the conditions as they were last night



it was wrong because it didn't work and he wasn't capable of changing it. let's face it walker couldn't have done worse than Sutcliffe

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 2:28 pm
Next years starting 17(assuming reorts of who we are signing are correct)!

Golding
Keinhorst
Watkins
Moon
Hall
Myler
Walker/Lilley
Galloway
Parcell
Garbutt
Ablett
Ward
Cahill

Cuthbertson
Oledski
Burrow
Singleton/Mullally


Walker no younger than Mags when he first played and shows the same potential need to give him a shot,Oledzki future star no doubts,play him.
Like Mcdermott to be honest not sure but he needs to have a clear out and give some of the youngsters a shot.
