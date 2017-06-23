|
Joined: Mon Apr 18, 2016 7:43 pm
Posts: 122
|
FGB wrote:
Don't think Holmes got on actually my bad
Point remains valid though - why put someone on the bench if you're not going to play them? It's okay having a game plan, but when you're 2 scores down with 10 minutes left you have to roll the dice. We missed Burrow out of dummy half - why not just give Walker a go? Nothing to lose, except McD's own pride.
Last edited by HRS Rhino
on Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:27 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:04 pm
|
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7850
Location: SWMC Coach
|
I wouldnt think too hard about if I were you, if they are not good enough to come on and affect the game, then why pick them?
|
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.
IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.
SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:23 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 837
|
The biggest clear out needs to happen off the pitch then move onto the old men who can't do it anymore & then go from there.
|
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:28 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 11, 2002 6:11 pm
Posts: 9355
Location: Pudsey
|
rollin thunder wrote:
Regardless of what happens rest of year, massive clear out of playing staff and coaching staff needed.
Same old errors same old lack of game plan.
Out Jjb thanks for the memories but he's done.
Delaney out too many injuries
Handles out just not super league standard
McGuire out as Jjb
Ferrrs out just not good enough.
Briscoe out not good enough.
Walters crap
Balwinsin crap
Sutcliffe not good enough not a six not a fullback not a centre.
McDermott not the man to rebuild.
May seem like a knee jerk but the signs have been there for last two years. Can only see a little as to hull in cup and our season fizziling out in super 8's
9 players some under contract yes that's a knee jerk.
|
I'm not a pheasant plucker, i'm a pheasant pluckers son and i'm only plucking pheasants till the pheasant plucker comes.
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:37 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1518
|
fanstanningley wrote:
9 players some under contract yes that's a knee jerk.
We have ready made replacement for most of them players, oledszki, Lilley. Hallas, jj Roberts,aston, ormanroyd. All out on loan.we would only need 3-4 signings plus you would expect 2-3 academy players to start pushing through. I'd rather we went with a younger fresher squad for 2018 and build for 2019-2020 than carry on with a clearly fading squad. Plus contracts meen nothing, we have shipped out players before and had culls like 2002
|
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:01 am
|
Joined: Tue May 28, 2002 12:08 pm
Posts: 6305
Location: Isca Dumnoniorum
|
Massive overreaction. If Leeds had managed to complete a few more sets we could easily have won; McDermott's comments before the game (uncharacteristically) helped to inspire the opposition. Not miles away from the top club for what was always going to be a transitional season for us.
|
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:21 am
|
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5963
|
Exeter Rhino wrote:
Massive overreaction. If Leeds had managed to complete a few more sets we could easily have won.
I'd agree the game was there for the taking; point is, we didn't complete the sets and never looked capable of taking it. And, turning your point around, had Cas played to their potential, how many do you think they might have run in?
|
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:51 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 20, 2004 4:59 pm
Posts: 4716
Location: Reading
|
No mention of Ryan Hall? He looked like a slow, overweight second rower last night playing out of position. Well past sell by date.
|
"Death is nothing, but to live defeated and inglorious is to die daily." Napoleon
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, cheekydiddles, Clearwing, Dadsylad, DAVE@CAS1990, fbstackafelt, Five and last, Gotcha, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, leedsnsouths, McGuireofrEngland, nottinghamtiger, poppys mum, rhinos21, rodhutch, Rogues Gallery, rollin thunder, suffolk rhinos, taxi4stevesmith, The Magic Rat, TheSnowmonkey, TOMCAT, Towns88, Wardy67, Wigg'n and 303 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|