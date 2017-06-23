Regardless of what happens rest of year, massive clear out of playing staff and coaching staff needed.

Same old errors same old lack of game plan.



Out Jjb thanks for the memories but he's done.

Delaney out too many injuries

Handles out just not super league standard

McGuire out as Jjb

Ferrrs out just not good enough.

Briscoe out not good enough.

Walters crap

Balwinsin crap

Sutcliffe not good enough not a six not a fullback not a centre.



McDermott not the man to rebuild.



May seem like a knee jerk but the signs have been there for last two years. Can only see a little as to hull in cup and our season fizziling out in super 8's