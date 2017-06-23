|
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1516
|
Regardless of what happens rest of year, massive clear out of playing staff and coaching staff needed.
Same old errors same old lack of game plan.
Out Jjb thanks for the memories but he's done.
Delaney out too many injuries
Handles out just not super league standard
McGuire out as Jjb
Ferrrs out just not good enough.
Briscoe out not good enough.
Walters crap
Balwinsin crap
Sutcliffe not good enough not a six not a fullback not a centre.
McDermott not the man to rebuild.
May seem like a knee jerk but the signs have been there for last two years. Can only see a little as to hull in cup and our season fizziling out in super 8's
|
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:56 pm
|
Joined: Wed Nov 12, 2014 11:53 am
Posts: 165
|
JJB makes a lot of tackles and Handley is alright for a reserve. McGuire is giving away a lot of penalties, and should be too experienced to get sin binned for descent. Delaney I agree with. Briscoe I would personally drive to another club. I think we're pretty high up in the league considering the current squad so wouldn't sack the coach. Ferres is international standard on his day, so isn't anywhere near the main scapegoat IMO. The biggest joke tonight is Cas were without Shenton, Moors and Lynch. Gale was supposed to be iffy too.
|
Just let me check. Thermos, sandwiches, corn plasters, telephone money, dandruff brush, animal footprint chart and... one triple thick condom. You never know.
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:00 pm
|
Joined: Wed Nov 12, 2014 11:53 am
Posts: 165
|
Others I missed. Walters winning us a grand final was a shock. He's poor. Baldwinson hasn't been given enough of a chance to show what he can do and you have to find a place for Sutcliffe somewhere in the 17. Good yards after contact and great attacking in broken play.
|
Just let me check. Thermos, sandwiches, corn plasters, telephone money, dandruff brush, animal footprint chart and... one triple thick condom. You never know.
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:09 pm
|
FGB
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 387
|
16 v 17 again. It's beyond stupid.
|
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:12 pm
|
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8592
Location: Leeds
|
FGB wrote:
16 v 17 again. It's beyond stupid.
What?
|
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.
At least he'd lose his virginity.
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:17 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 6:57 pm
Posts: 184
|
Walker never got on but i think they had one who didn't come off the bench too
|
GREEN BAY WISCONSIN-TITLE TOWN
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:28 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 11:36 am
Posts: 1014
|
suffolk rhinos wrote:
Walker never got on but i think they had one who didn't come off the bench too
It was worth a shot to bring him on for the last 20.
|
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:34 pm
|
Joined:
Sat Oct 09, 2004 10:07 pmPosts:
15105Location:
Nottingham. 800 years ago outlaws stole from the rich. Little has changed here
|
suffolk rhinos wrote:
Walker never got on but i think they had one who didn't come off the bench too
Beat me to it, technically 16 vs 16.
I'd have dropped him into fullback for 20 minutes to add some pace
|
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:35 pm
|
Joined: Mon Apr 18, 2016 7:43 pm
Posts: 120
|
FGB wrote:
16 v 17 again. It's beyond stupid.
Did Holmes get on? Can't remember hearing his name. Unless you're counting Hicks as part of their 17.
|
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:38 pm
|
FGB
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 387
|
Don't think Holmes got on actually my bad
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Bigboff, caslad75, Charlie Sheen, Clearwing, craigizzard, D4mo78, Dadsylad, Damo-Leeds, dodger666, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, fbstackafelt, FGB, Fieldheadrhino, FlexWheeler, Frosties., Gotcha, HRS Rhino, ioan91, Joshheff90, leedsnsouths, Marcus Notsquare, Maverick Rhino, Norton123, Rammer, rhinos21, rhinos_bish, rodney_trotter, rollin thunder, Sam Buca II, Seth, StoneColdJaneAusten, suffolk rhinos, tad rhino, The Eagle, The Magic Rat, Toosmooth, WF Rhino and 549 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|