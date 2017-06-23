WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Massive clear out needed.

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Massive clear out needed.

 
Post a reply

Massive clear out needed.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:44 pm
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1516
Regardless of what happens rest of year, massive clear out of playing staff and coaching staff needed.
Same old errors same old lack of game plan.

Out Jjb thanks for the memories but he's done.
Delaney out too many injuries
Handles out just not super league standard
McGuire out as Jjb
Ferrrs out just not good enough.
Briscoe out not good enough.
Walters crap
Balwinsin crap
Sutcliffe not good enough not a six not a fullback not a centre.

McDermott not the man to rebuild.

May seem like a knee jerk but the signs have been there for last two years. Can only see a little as to hull in cup and our season fizziling out in super 8's

Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:56 pm
Toosmooth User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Nov 12, 2014 11:53 am
Posts: 165
JJB makes a lot of tackles and Handley is alright for a reserve. McGuire is giving away a lot of penalties, and should be too experienced to get sin binned for descent. Delaney I agree with. Briscoe I would personally drive to another club. I think we're pretty high up in the league considering the current squad so wouldn't sack the coach. Ferres is international standard on his day, so isn't anywhere near the main scapegoat IMO. The biggest joke tonight is Cas were without Shenton, Moors and Lynch. Gale was supposed to be iffy too.
Just let me check. Thermos, sandwiches, corn plasters, telephone money, dandruff brush, animal footprint chart and... one triple thick condom. You never know.

Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:00 pm
Toosmooth User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Nov 12, 2014 11:53 am
Posts: 165
Others I missed. Walters winning us a grand final was a shock. He's poor. Baldwinson hasn't been given enough of a chance to show what he can do and you have to find a place for Sutcliffe somewhere in the 17. Good yards after contact and great attacking in broken play.
Just let me check. Thermos, sandwiches, corn plasters, telephone money, dandruff brush, animal footprint chart and... one triple thick condom. You never know.

Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:09 pm
FGB User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 387
16 v 17 again. It's beyond stupid.

Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:12 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8592
Location: Leeds
FGB wrote:
16 v 17 again. It's beyond stupid.


What?
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:17 pm
suffolk rhinos User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 6:57 pm
Posts: 184
Walker never got on but i think they had one who didn't come off the bench too
GREEN BAY WISCONSIN-TITLE TOWN

Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:28 pm
rhinos21 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 11:36 am
Posts: 1014
suffolk rhinos wrote:
Walker never got on but i think they had one who didn't come off the bench too


It was worth a shot to bring him on for the last 20.

Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:34 pm
The Eagle User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 09, 2004 10:07 pm
Posts: 15105
Location: Nottingham. 800 years ago outlaws stole from the rich. Little has changed here
suffolk rhinos wrote:
Walker never got on but i think they had one who didn't come off the bench too

Beat me to it, technically 16 vs 16.
I'd have dropped him into fullback for 20 minutes to add some pace

Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:35 pm
HRS Rhino Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Apr 18, 2016 7:43 pm
Posts: 120
FGB wrote:
16 v 17 again. It's beyond stupid.


Did Holmes get on? Can't remember hearing his name. Unless you're counting Hicks as part of their 17.

Re: Massive clear out needed.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:38 pm
FGB User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 387
Don't think Holmes got on actually my bad
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Bigboff, caslad75, Charlie Sheen, Clearwing, craigizzard, D4mo78, Dadsylad, Damo-Leeds, dodger666, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, fbstackafelt, FGB, Fieldheadrhino, FlexWheeler, Frosties., Gotcha, HRS Rhino, ioan91, Joshheff90, leedsnsouths, Marcus Notsquare, Maverick Rhino, Norton123, Rammer, rhinos21, rhinos_bish, rodney_trotter, rollin thunder, Sam Buca II, Seth, StoneColdJaneAusten, suffolk rhinos, tad rhino, The Eagle, The Magic Rat, Toosmooth, WF Rhino and 549 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,590,8302,54976,0504,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
21
- 14CANTERBURY
TV
  
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
14
- 26GOLD COAST
TV
  
 FT 
Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
25
- 24SALFORD
  
 FT 
Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
19
- 19WIGAN
  
 FT 
Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
12
- 23CASTLEFORD
  
 FT :
Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
40
- 18WAKEFIELD
 < 
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM