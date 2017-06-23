First half comedy act from Phil Clarke...Hanley try...he claimed it was a knock on from parcell (yet clearly it was either a try or he didn't touch the ball)Cas try..."clearly" a hand in when mcshane dropped it despite a player being stood between mcshane and the camera on the replay (Clark using x-ray vision!)Cas disallowed try...they need to change the rules!Cas pulled up...ref is picking and choosing when to play to the rules!

