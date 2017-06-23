WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phil Clarke - becoming a parody?

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 7:54 pm
Omar Little
First half comedy act from Phil Clarke...
Hanley try...he claimed it was a knock on from parcell (yet clearly it was either a try or he didn't touch the ball)
Cas try..."clearly" a hand in when mcshane dropped it despite a player being stood between mcshane and the camera on the replay (Clark using x-ray vision!)
Cas disallowed try...they need to change the rules!
Cas pulled up...ref is picking and choosing when to play to the rules!

:CRAZY: :lol:
You come at the king - You better not miss.

It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?

Re: Phil Clarke - becoming a parody?

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:03 pm
He's becoming a joke, to the stage where it's getting off putting.

Re: Phil Clarke - becoming a parody?

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:04 pm
he is a joke, he doesn't like us much does he
GREEN BAY WISCONSIN-TITLE TOWN

Re: Phil Clarke - becoming a parody?

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:10 pm
suffolk rhinos wrote:
he is a joke, he doesn't like us much does he


...and the bear sh1ts in the woods.

Re: Phil Clarke - becoming a parody?

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:22 pm
Comparing that Hardaker try to Hanley's touchline run for Bradford might just be the stupidest thing Clarke has ever said, amidst stiff competition.

Re: Phil Clarke - becoming a parody?

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 7:17 am
shithead

I watched this on tv. He was creaming himself all night he always does when Leeds play poor. He will be parading his Norweb shirt about

