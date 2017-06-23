WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Extra coaches from Lloret

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 3:25 pm
10 coaches going from Lloret, good effort Leythers.

Let's make some noise

"Jean are you going to be there, come say hello"
'aequo pede propera'

Re: Extra coaches from Lloret

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 7:07 pm
Some are staying in calella and pergpinion too
L.I.S.A Secretary LISA website

Re: Extra coaches from Lloret

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:04 pm
He may be there if he has booked a flight over, and got Chorley cabs to run him to the airport

Re: Extra coaches from Lloret

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:20 pm
No doubt he'll want to see the ' calamitous Catalans ' against the ' Lording it ' Leythers :D
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Extra coaches from Lloret

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:24 pm
Once he sees this he will be kicking his cat

