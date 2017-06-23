faxcar wrote: There was a full article on it in this weeks press under the banner of "What's in Ian Lenagan's pocket" with all the changes backed by him for the benefit of him.



You guys don't get pulled down with me but this is just one of the reasons I am struggling to keep any interest in the game.



I never thought I would say it but this is including my beloved Fax.



The future is being set by others that gives us little or nothing to play for so what's the point of bothering anymore.

This post is 100% where I am at. This is the first year in 8 that me and my family have not bothered with season tickets, Last years performance helped me make that decision however it's the running of the game, the clear and obvious plan from the RFL that they want Toulouse, London and now Toronto and Sod the rest. The change in Cap to lower leagues was purely to justify the restructure and give Leigh chance to compete( which they did well) also for the Wolfpack to climb the ranks.I've pretty much had enough, surly they can't change the structure next year as that would mean this year is a written off already.To top it all, another lifeline thrown to Bradford.