Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:41 pm
Faxfan1999

Joined: Tue Feb 04, 2014 8:50 am
Posts: 92
According to the T&A this is to be discussed on Monday and by all accounts the RFL favour expanding the Super League and Championship to 14 Teams for the 2018 season which is good news for Dewsbury and Bradford as they get a reprieve.

Wont this now make the Middle 8's totally pointless? Instead of an intriguing relegation dog fight that would attract interest we would basically have dead rubber everywhere!!! :CRAZY:

Re: Restructure

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:44 pm
mr t hall
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2353
It was obvious that something would change as soon as Bradford couldn't make up the points deficit.

Re: Restructure

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 1:04 pm
Faxlore
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 14, 2014 10:19 am
Posts: 412
Hull KR and London get automatic promotion, no money to other clubs as there is no need for middle 8 s paly off Bradford saved. Red Hall very Happy with themselves

Re: Restructure

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 2:33 pm
Hudd-Shay
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2325
Location: Shuddersfield
Another reason for fans to walk away from the game if this comes about. :BLAH:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Re: Restructure

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 4:50 pm
faxcar
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2413
There was a full article on it in this weeks press under the banner of "What's in Ian Lenagan's pocket" with all the changes backed by him for the benefit of him.

You guys don't get pulled down with me but this is just one of the reasons I am struggling to keep any interest in the game.

I never thought I would say it but this is including my beloved Fax.

The future is being set by others that gives us little or nothing to play for so what's the point of bothering anymore.

Re: Restructure

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 5:39 pm
Faxhali
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 1:24 pm
Posts: 1705
Location: FAX
faxcar wrote:
There was a full article on it in this weeks press under the banner of "What's in Ian Lenagan's pocket" with all the changes backed by him for the benefit of him.

You guys don't get pulled down with me but this is just one of the reasons I am struggling to keep any interest in the game.

I never thought I would say it but this is including my beloved Fax.

The future is being set by others that gives us little or nothing to play for so what's the point of bothering anymore.


This post is 100% where I am at. This is the first year in 8 that me and my family have not bothered with season tickets, Last years performance helped me make that decision however it's the running of the game, the clear and obvious plan from the RFL that they want Toulouse, London and now Toronto and Sod the rest. The change in Cap to lower leagues was purely to justify the restructure and give Leigh chance to compete( which they did well) also for the Wolfpack to climb the ranks.

I've pretty much had enough, surly they can't change the structure next year as that would mean this year is a written off already.

To top it all, another lifeline thrown to Bradford.

Re: Restructure

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 6:31 pm
bentleyman
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 29, 2008 1:57 pm
Posts: 1723
Location: On the Star Ship Andromeda Hope Lives Again !!
How will an increase of teams in the so called super league increase the intensity/quality of games ? Not enough quality players as it is.
Imo KISS (KEEP IT SIMPLE STUPID)
Have 4 Divisions of 10 Teams play H/A still room for cup & play offs in each Div
Scrap the waste of time Magic W/E & Summer Bash
Championship 2 would basically be a Development League
Make it Mandatory for S/L Clubs to have a reserve side
Scrap D/R
Or am I stupidly simple ?

Re: Restructure

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 6:34 pm
faxcar
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2413
Faxhali wrote:
This post is 100% where I am at. This is the first year in 8 that me and my family have not bothered with season tickets, Last years performance helped me make that decision however it's the running of the game, the clear and obvious plan from the RFL that they want Toulouse, London and now Toronto and Sod the rest. The change in Cap to lower leagues was purely to justify the restructure and give Leigh chance to compete( which they did well) also for the Wolfpack to climb the ranks.

I've pretty much had enough, surly they can't change the structure next year as that would mean this year is a written off already.

To top it all, another lifeline thrown to Bradford.

It's just gutting that all the hard work and input that clubs and supporters from the likes of Fax have put in over the years amounts to nothing in the eyes of the ones now calling the shot's.

They talk about crowds being down as one of the reasons behind the changes, well how many away fans from Toronto, Toulouse or London will they get, it makes no sense. :CRAZY:
Last edited by faxcar on Fri Jun 23, 2017 6:59 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Restructure

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 6:42 pm
Living The Dream
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 05, 2012 1:03 pm
Posts: 638
50 years watching Fax and the game but I seriously feel :FRUSRATED: :FRUSRATED: :FRUSRATED:

Users browsing this forum: bentleyman, faxcar, Faxhali, HalifaxCougar, Living The Dream, swifty62 and 70 guests

