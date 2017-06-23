According to the T&A this is to be discussed on Monday and by all accounts the RFL favour expanding the Super League and Championship to 14 Teams for the 2018 season which is good news for Dewsbury and Bradford as they get a reprieve.
Wont this now make the Middle 8's totally pointless? Instead of an intriguing relegation dog fight that would attract interest we would basically have dead rubber everywhere!!!
