WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Restructure

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Restructure

 
Post a reply

Restructure

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:41 pm
Faxfan1999 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 04, 2014 8:50 am
Posts: 92
According to the T&A this is to be discussed on Monday and by all accounts the RFL favour expanding the Super League and Championship to 14 Teams for the 2018 season which is good news for Dewsbury and Bradford as they get a reprieve.

Wont this now make the Middle 8's totally pointless? Instead of an intriguing relegation dog fight that would attract interest we would basically have dead rubber everywhere!!! :CRAZY:

Re: Restructure

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:44 pm
mr t hall Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2352
It was obvious that something would change as soon as Bradford couldn't make up the points deficit.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bradshaw Bellringer, burybabe, Faxfan1999, Faxlore, GaryC, Google [Bot], harry1, mr t hall, The Dors, Uptonfax and 115 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,590,4682,03176,0504,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD
  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
 < 
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM