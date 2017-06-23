WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Supporters Direct Community Champion Award 2017

A forum for general discussion of all levels of the RFL's Rugby League Conference, the summer amateur competitions.
Supporters Direct Community Champion Award 2017

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:29 pm
Marto User avatar
Joined: Sat Feb 02, 2002 11:30 pm
Posts: 21751
Location: In the Wild West of Leeds, where the Buffaloes Roam
Supporters Direct Community Champion Award 2017

Image

To celebrate our success in Rugby League, Supporters Direct are proud to announce the continuation of the Supporters Direct Community Champion Award, to be presented at the Kingstone Press Championship and League One Gala Dinner held by the Rugby Football League in September.

Supporters’ Direct are looking for fans that have gone above and beyond the call of duty this season, those who support their team through adversity or give their time to benefit the community and this year we have started our search early after the overwhelming amount of entries we received for the 2016 award.

The 2017 SD Community Champion and a plus one will be invited as guests of honour to the Kingston Press Championship and League One Gala Dinner and will be presented their award in front of a star-studded audience.

Last year’s winner, David Naylor worked tirelessly as a volunteer for Oldham RLFC, helping connect supporters digitally, giving his spare time to assist in bringing the community of Oldham closer to the club and was a thoroughly worthy recipient.

So, do think the award should have your name on it? Or do you know an unsung hero tucked away at the back of the bleachers who deserves some long overdue recognition for the work they do for your club, the community and the game?

Well get in touch! Email nicola.hudson@supporters-direct.org with the email subject "Community Champion" and tell us in no more than 500 words why you or someone you know deserves to be the Supporters Direct Community Champion 2017.

Don't forget to include which club the nominee supports as well as the nominee's contact details.

The winner will be chosen by a selected panel of SD Rugby League Council members.

Applications close at midnight on 31st August 2017.

Winners will be notified by 4th September 2017.


Image
Last Years Winner Dave Naylor
Image


2006 National League Three Champions, 2009 Co-Operative Rugby League Conference National Champions
Bramley Buffaloes|Buffaloes Video Channel|Buffaloes Merchandise|Buffs on Facebook|Buffs on Twitter

