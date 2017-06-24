WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tyler Randell

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 12:28 am
He has only really been a hooker since he made firstgrade as a utility player to fill in as bench hooker about 3 years ago, and has been in the hooker role ever since.
His main position in the lower grades was 5/8, but he also player half, lock and some hooker, as well as centre and second row at times.
He is basically a big half or small forward who can make 40 good tackles a game and fill in nearly anywhere without being all that flash in any position.

He is a very similar player to John Morris, and oddly, they both come from the small village of Scone in the Hunter Valley.

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 6:53 am
I've never seen Randall play but I watched Morris many times before he retired
That's very good praise

Sounds like we have a good player on the way to us

I assume he's coming to hook along side wood
If that's the case I wonder if we are also looking for a scrum half to replace willliams

Either way we are looking good already for 2018 :)

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:01 am
On a post saying Randell will be coming before June 30th mc as replied saying its not true so don't know if he means he's not coming before June 30th or we haven't signed him at all

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:30 am
To be fair we can't sign him for this season unless we release a quota player so suggest it maybe the 30th June bit that's not right
