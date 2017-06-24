He has only really been a hooker since he made firstgrade as a utility player to fill in as bench hooker about 3 years ago, and has been in the hooker role ever since.

His main position in the lower grades was 5/8, but he also player half, lock and some hooker, as well as centre and second row at times.

He is basically a big half or small forward who can make 40 good tackles a game and fill in nearly anywhere without being all that flash in any position.



He is a very similar player to John Morris, and oddly, they both come from the small village of Scone in the Hunter Valley.