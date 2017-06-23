WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tyler Randell

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:28 pm
RealSteel89
Reportedly signed for next year according to the mole
Take a look at @9_Moley's Tweet: https://twitter.com/9_Moley/status/8782 ... 78624?s=09

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:37 pm
NEwildcat
I don't know much about him but a couple of mates down in Aus say he's a good player

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:53 pm
trintalk
Stevo's Armpit

Wonder who is making way on our quota then.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 1:07 pm
djcool
Is quite young too at only 24

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 2:46 pm
cosmicat
Think algood is now surplus with another broken hand

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 3:02 pm
Eastern Wildcat
I would imagine Allgood.

Could that be the reason why we signed Adam Walker, to replace Allgood.

Randell can play halves and hooker according to Wiki.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 3:11 pm
altofts wildcat
By all accounts he is a hooker mainly but could play in the halves if needed.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 3:18 pm
trintalk
Depends what Williams situation i suppose ,maybe he is going back home.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 5:11 pm
TheMightyTrin

If we are signing Randell, then where does this leave Sio, who I understand is a quota player too? In my opinion, there is no point in using a quota space up on a player who is not going to be in and around your 19 man each week. At hooker he would be third choice behind Randell and Wood. At 13 he is behind a number of other players.

Personally I think it would be Sio to go as a direct replacement, however Allgood could be leaving too which would free up another space.

