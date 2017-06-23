If we are signing Randell, then where does this leave Sio, who I understand is a quota player too? In my opinion, there is no point in using a quota space up on a player who is not going to be in and around your 19 man each week. At hooker he would be third choice behind Randell and Wood. At 13 he is behind a number of other players.



Personally I think it would be Sio to go as a direct replacement, however Allgood could be leaving too which would free up another space.