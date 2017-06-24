thefaxfanman

Faxnay wrote: When will Adam t be back ?



been told he'll be back for bradford



For me today there was 2 or 3 players that's can hold there head high that's will Sharpe and also big Mitch you could say Brandon Moore however he got 10 mins and also gave the penalty late into the second half which gave them a shot of 2 points.

The simple facts are now we need to win the last 4 games if we want to get in the top 4 hopefully with some body's back we can give it a good push as we have proved this year we can mix it with the best. Hudd-Shay

Faxnay wrote: For me today there was 2 or 3 players that's can hold there head high that's will Sharpe and also big Mitch you could say Brandon Moore however he got 10 mins and also gave the penalty late into the second half which gave them a shot of 2 points.

The simple facts are now we need to win the last 4 games if we want to get in the top 4 hopefully with some body's back we can give it a good push as we have proved this year we can mix it with the best.

This was the Swinton squad for when we beat you last season

First of all congratulations to Swinton on their win today. Played some expansive rugby in that first half and managed to defend really well on their own line on several occasions.

As for Fax this was a must win game before the cut off after 23 games and we blew it. Tried hard but just lack that pace in the backs and creativity at times to build on the great work the forwards do at times.Losing Johno early on didn't help either.

With Tolouse/ Fev away and Hull KR at home in the next 4 games we could really have done with the two points today.

Whilst there is always a chance in sport for things to go your way I personally don't think we have got the where with all to win all these consecutive games.

MInd you I did predict a Fax win today !!!!!

Faxnay wrote: For me today there was 2 or 3 players that's can hold there head high that's will Sharpe and also big Mitch you could say Brandon Moore however he got 10 mins and also gave the penalty late into the second half which gave them a shot of 2 points.

The simple facts are now we need to win the last 4 games if we want to get in the top 4 hopefully with some body's back we can give it a good push as we have proved this year we can mix it with the best.



Where exactly have we mixed it with the best ?.



The best are those above us are they not ?.



Lost twice to tolouse.

Lost to London

Lost to Fev

Lost to HKR

Lost to Batley



That's is showing that we absolutely cannot mix it with the best and we still have Bradford, Toulouse, Fev and HKR.



We may beat Bradford but then will whimper out the season with 3 defeats and 5th spot.

Championship sheild which will again mean dwindling crowds.



Richard Marshall has done nothing and the time we got into the top 4 was with Rhinos signings.



No real surprise and the best team won and bearing in mind they only played Wednesday night it was a top draw effort from the Lions.



Yes we have lost to the teams above us but we mixed with hull away toulouse at home we should of won mixed it with fav best London and beat batley we still have a chance look at Fev with 4 games to go last year they had us and batley to play the believed and did it we need to do the same Last edited by Faxnay on Sun Jun 25, 2017 8:08 pm, edited 1 time in total. Greg Florimos Boots

Unfortunately that is like asking us to believe in Santa Claus. Same story today as for much of the season and last season, defence pretty good apart from the first 15 minutes but attack poor. Its our lack of points that has caused us problems and under Marshall our attack has not improved one little bit, we still look clueless near the opposition line. 50 yards out we look decent but get close to the line and we look like we have never played together. Once again when playing Swinton they looked much better with the ball and you can only imagine if they had not run out of steam during the 2nd half the score would likely have been more.

