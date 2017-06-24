WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Swinton

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:20 pm
thefaxfanman
Joined: Wed Aug 14, 2013
Posts: 1162
Location: Halifax, West Yorkshire
Faxnay wrote:
When will Adam t be back ?


been told he'll be back for bradford
Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 5:44 pm
Faxnay

Joined: Mon Dec 26, 2016
Posts: 16
For me today there was 2 or 3 players that's can hold there head high that's will Sharpe and also big Mitch you could say Brandon Moore however he got 10 mins and also gave the penalty late into the second half which gave them a shot of 2 points.
The simple facts are now we need to win the last 4 games if we want to get in the top 4 hopefully with some body's back we can give it a good push as we have proved this year we can mix it with the best.

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 5:47 pm
Hudd-Shay
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011
Posts: 2327
Location: Shuddersfield
Faxnay wrote:
For me today there was 2 or 3 players that's can hold there head high that's will Sharpe and also big Mitch you could say Brandon Moore however he got 10 mins and also gave the penalty late into the second half which gave them a shot of 2 points.
The simple facts are now we need to win the last 4 games if we want to get in the top 4 hopefully with some body's back we can give it a good push as we have proved this year we can mix it with the best.

But not Swinton?
Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 5:52 pm
mark richardson
Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2006
Posts: 346
mr t hall wrote:
Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:04 pm
Living The Dream
Joined: Sat May 05, 2012
Posts: 639
First of all congratulations to Swinton on their win today. Played some expansive rugby in that first half and managed to defend really well on their own line on several occasions.
As for Fax this was a must win game before the cut off after 23 games and we blew it. Tried hard but just lack that pace in the backs and creativity at times to build on the great work the forwards do at times.Losing Johno early on didn't help either.
With Tolouse/ Fev away and Hull KR at home in the next 4 games we could really have done with the two points today.
Whilst there is always a chance in sport for things to go your way I personally don't think we have got the where with all to win all these consecutive games.
MInd you I did predict a Fax win today !!!!!
Pretty gutted at the moment -we desperately needed that middle 8's money.

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:07 pm
Faxhali
Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010
Posts: 1706
Location: FAX
Faxnay wrote:
For me today there was 2 or 3 players that's can hold there head high that's will Sharpe and also big Mitch you could say Brandon Moore however he got 10 mins and also gave the penalty late into the second half which gave them a shot of 2 points.
The simple facts are now we need to win the last 4 games if we want to get in the top 4 hopefully with some body's back we can give it a good push as we have proved this year we can mix it with the best.


Where exactly have we mixed it with the best ?.

The best are those above us are they not ?.

Lost twice to tolouse.
Lost to London
Lost to Fev
Lost to HKR
Lost to Batley

That's is showing that we absolutely cannot mix it with the best and we still have Bradford, Toulouse, Fev and HKR.

We may beat Bradford but then will whimper out the season with 3 defeats and 5th spot.
Championship sheild which will again mean dwindling crowds.

Richard Marshall has done nothing and the time we got into the top 4 was with Rhinos signings.

No news from the club but rumours of us being in the poop and directors quiting. If there is a restructure next year then we as a club are done.
