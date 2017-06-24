Faxnay wrote: For me today there was 2 or 3 players that's can hold there head high that's will Sharpe and also big Mitch you could say Brandon Moore however he got 10 mins and also gave the penalty late into the second half which gave them a shot of 2 points.

The simple facts are now we need to win the last 4 games if we want to get in the top 4 hopefully with some body's back we can give it a good push as we have proved this year we can mix it with the best.

Where exactly have we mixed it with the best ?.The best are those above us are they not ?.Lost twice to tolouse.Lost to LondonLost to FevLost to HKRLost to BatleyThat's is showing that we absolutely cannot mix it with the best and we still have Bradford, Toulouse, Fev and HKR.We may beat Bradford but then will whimper out the season with 3 defeats and 5th spot.Championship sheild which will again mean dwindling crowds.Richard Marshall has done nothing and the time we got into the top 4 was with Rhinos signings.No news from the club but rumours of us being in the poop and directors quiting. If there is a restructure next year then we as a club are done.