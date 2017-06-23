WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Swinton

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:08 pm
mr t hall Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2351
Very Salford feel to Sundays squad With 4 DR call-ups.Looks like RM has lost patience with Rob W as well.

Re: Swinton

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:20 pm
Faxfan1999 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 04, 2014 8:50 am
Posts: 91
Could do with a win - think score will be along lines of the Oldham game - tough month is July - keep the momentum going!!!!!!!!!!!!

Re: Swinton

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:23 pm
mr t hall Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2351
Could help that they had to play Wednesday.

