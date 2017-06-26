The Devil's Advocate wrote: Everyone knew it was all over when the South Stand started singing about going to Wembley.



Cas bossed the game like they did in the lat two meetings & Hardaker's try was the cherry on the cake.



Yeah but, wait 'till the business end of the season, blah, blah.



Leeds look like a team dining on past glories, they were really up for it tonight but fell well short once again.



Even McGuire was trumped by Gale as the most irritating player in S.L.

Agreed, Cas were far better than us on the night and the scoreline doesn't reflect how comfortable it was really.No complaints from me.That said, the errors we made constantly throughout, and many under no pressure would have made an under 10's coach pull his hair outWe wouldn't have beaten many SL teams with that completion rate, never mind the side top of the league.