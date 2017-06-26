BiltonRobin wrote: My biggest concern from last night was the corralling of the ref by Leeds player at every dicision they disagreed with. This was reminiscent of Wendyball ala Roy Keene esk.

Needs to be stamped out now, flash the red card and draw a line in the sand.

Also when a clubs on field leader shows such descent, the RFL need to be issuing retrospective punishment.

I was in the Carnegie & have not heard the level of abuse aimed at a ref at Leeds before. It wasn't just after McGuire's sin binning, it started almost from the off.