WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers - 20:00:00

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers - 20:00:00

 
Post a reply

Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers - 20:00:00

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 12:06 am
invmatt User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri May 06, 2005 9:33 pm
Posts: 617
Cas Till I Die wrote:
Honestly get why people call Gale arrogant, every decent modern British half has had that about them Schofield,Long, Briers, Brought etc etc. what I don't get is how arrogant is aimed at cas this year ??? I take it as a compliment as iv never seen the word arrogant and cas together until we have been doing well, I honestly don't understand it. We'll ignore that we are playing the best rugby of my lifetime from a cas squad and not be proud of what we are doing because it's arrogant ?? I honestly don't see it ?


Why? Because the fans and club aren't allowed to celebrate success. Remember we're just a small town overshadowed by the big city of Wakefield and we shouldn't be contesting the 'big teams' or trophies.

Most of the other people complaining about arrogance seem to be fans of the 'big 4' - the ones that have had years of success and final appearances, not the ones who have had to endure years of seeing their team lose by cricket scores or relegation.

End of the day we'll keep on enjoying the victories, on their own they might not win silverware but it makes a change from losing and being at the foot of the table.
ct.

Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers - 20:00:00

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 12:07 am
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8593
Location: Leeds
To be honest, I'm surprised it was only 3 trys to 2, the amount of unforced errors Leeds made was shocking.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers - 20:00:00

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 12:09 am
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1566
Cas Till I Die wrote:
Honestly get why people call Gale arrogant, every decent modern British half has had that about them Schofield,Long, Briers, Brought etc etc. what I don't get is how arrogant is aimed at cas this year ??? I take it as a compliment as iv never seen the word arrogant and cas together until we have been doing well, I honestly don't understand it. We'll ignore that we are playing the best rugby of my lifetime from a cas squad and not be proud of what we are doing because it's arrogant ?? I honestly don't see it ?


We got it in the Championship when ripping teams to shreds , success generally does breed arrogance , take it as a compliment
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brenio, knockersbumpMKII, leg_end and 48 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,590,90890776,0504,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM