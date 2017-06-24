Cas Till I Die wrote: Honestly get why people call Gale arrogant, every decent modern British half has had that about them Schofield,Long, Briers, Brought etc etc. what I don't get is how arrogant is aimed at cas this year ??? I take it as a compliment as iv never seen the word arrogant and cas together until we have been doing well, I honestly don't understand it. We'll ignore that we are playing the best rugby of my lifetime from a cas squad and not be proud of what we are doing because it's arrogant ?? I honestly don't see it ?

Why? Because the fans and club aren't allowed to celebrate success. Remember we're just a small town overshadowed by the big city of Wakefield and we shouldn't be contesting the 'big teams' or trophies.Most of the other people complaining about arrogance seem to be fans of the 'big 4' - the ones that have had years of success and final appearances, not the ones who have had to endure years of seeing their team lose by cricket scores or relegation.End of the day we'll keep on enjoying the victories, on their own they might not win silverware but it makes a change from losing and being at the foot of the table.