Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:20 am
Hudd-Shay



Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2326
Location: Shuddersfield
I've just seen that Johnny Freeman has passed away. Legend.
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Re: Johnny Freeman

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 1:50 pm
bentleyman


Joined: Sat Nov 29, 2008 1:57 pm
Posts: 1723
Location: On the Star Ship Andromeda Hope Lives Again !!
A Legend indeed one of my favorite Fax players of all time & a true gentleman

Re: Johnny Freeman

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 6:46 pm
Living The Dream


Joined: Sat May 05, 2012 1:03 pm
Posts: 638
The word legend is used far too much these days but I have to agree with Hudds Shay and Bentleyman this Gent truly was a Fax Legend.

Re: Johnny Freeman

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 7:27 pm
thefaxfanman



Joined: Wed Aug 14, 2013 10:47 pm
Posts: 1161
Location: Halifax, West Yorkshire
Lovely bloke. Hall of Famer. Will be sadly missed. RIP Johnny
In Marshall, We Trust

'LET ONLY THOSE WHO ENTER DO SO WITH PRIDE AND A DETERMINATION TO UPHOLD THE FINE TRADITION OF THE CLUB' - THRUM HALL DRESSING ROOM PLAQUE

Re: Johnny Freeman

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:56 pm
Fax4Life



Joined: Fri Oct 22, 2004 8:08 pm
Posts: 5774
Location: Halifax, Yorkshire,England
Too young to see him play although my Dad and Grandad always said he was a great player.
Met him a couple of times at do's and he was a nice bloke RIP Johnny.

Re: Johnny Freeman

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 7:21 am
Faxlore



Joined: Tue Jan 14, 2014 10:19 am
Posts: 414
Sad news. all our thoughts love to your family Johnny.

Re: Johnny Freeman

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:43 am
Pellon Boy


Joined: Mon Mar 09, 2015 11:44 am
Posts: 355
RIP Johnny. Legend :CLAP:

