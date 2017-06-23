WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Johnny Freeman

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Johnny Freeman

 
Post a reply

Johnny Freeman

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:20 am
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2323
Location: Shuddersfield
I've just seen that Johnny Freeman has passed away. Legend.
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bradshaw Bellringer, Hudd-Shay, mr t hall and 88 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,590,3231,73576,0504,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM