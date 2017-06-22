Mookachaka wrote: We need to keep the spine of our team playing week in week out, especially when they are on form. Why the hell he dropped McNally and Reynolds is beyond me. Why Ridyard is not in our first team with the form he has been showing is again unbelievable.



Coming into the bottom 8s we need to keep our spine playing together consistently if they are in form.



We need Higham, Hock & a few new signing back for the middle 8s.

Totally agree ,we were totally clueless ,why let Riddy go if your not going to play Reynolds? total madness to me and why are we paying so many coaches ?spend the money on the players, you only need one coach to coach what I watched last night, too many times Leigh have been in this position at the end of the season, I can see us going down if we don't watch out ,then watch the coaches disappear. And that pitch at Widnes is a farce and should be banned ,I don't know why its been allowed for so long.