|
Joined: Tue Jun 20, 2006 9:13 pm
Posts: 1042
|
We need to keep the spine of our team playing week in week out, especially when they are on form. Why the hell he dropped McNally and Reynolds is beyond me. Why Ridyard is not in our first team with the form he has been showing is again unbelievable.
Coming into the bottom 8s we need to keep our spine playing together consistently if they are in form.
We need Higham, Hock & a few new signing back for the middle 8s.
|
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:17 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11507
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
[youtube][/youtube]
Mookachaka wrote:
We need to keep the spine of our team playing week in week out, especially when they are on form. Why the hell he dropped McNally and Reynolds is beyond me. Why Ridyard is not in our first team with the form he has been showing is again unbelievable.
Coming into the bottom 8s we need to keep our spine playing together consistently if they are in form.
We need Higham, Hock & a few new signing back for the middle 8s.
Mooky , McNally was dropped because he can't tackle, I agree about Reynolds and Riddy , but Drinky is a must to play , 2 new recruits on the way as we speak , get back Hock and Higham and we will be OK , have faith.
|
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:21 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3548
|
Missed a play maker,nowt wrong with rotation. DAFT errors again at crucial points and lack of speed in the three quarters lets us down.
|
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:21 pm
|
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5367
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
|
charlie caroli wrote:
[youtube][/youtube]Mooky , McNally was dropped because he can't tackle, I agree about Reynolds and Riddy , but Drinky is a must to play , 2 new recruits on the way as we speak , get back Hock and Higham and we will be OK , have faith.
And Acton, let's hope he is only banned for a couple of games in the 8s because he is a stand out performer for me
|
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:43 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 101
|
Mookachaka wrote:
We need to keep the spine of our team playing week in week out, especially when they are on form. Why the hell he dropped McNally and Reynolds is beyond me. Why Ridyard is not in our first team with the form he has been showing is again unbelievable.
Coming into the bottom 8s we need to keep our spine playing together consistently if they are in form.
We need Higham, Hock & a few new signing back for the middle 8s.
Completely agree. To change a team that beat Wigan for the first time in 30 + years is bizarre. Either Jukes still doesn't know his best team, or he's picking it out of a hat each week. And the Ridyard decision is even more odd. Local lad and integral to promotion last year, and he only gets a handful of games this year. Weird!
|
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 7:40 am
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11507
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
ColD wrote:
And Acton, let's hope he is only banned for a couple of games in the 8s because he is a stand out performer for me
I forgot about Acton , he does seem to give us a bit of beef upfront,this weekend Wire play Cats, one must win so 2 points going against us,I predicted a few weeks ago we would finish bottom of SL, I stand by that.Are we the worst team in SL?After last night's game the answer is yes,Widnes have beaten us twice now , what happens against Cats ,Wire , Hudds is very predictable, can we beat Salford?Yes we can,but we must change our attitude and approach to games , the 20 of the second half we looked interested, then we throw out a speculative ball, it goes wrong, and it's back in our shell.
The outlook isn't good , but get a few players back, a couple of new signings and it's all to play for.
|
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:38 am
|
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1678
Location: Landan
|
atomic wrote:
Missed a play maker,nowt wrong with rotation. DAFT errors again at crucial points and lack of speed in the three quarters lets us down.
Plenty wrong with rotation. Can't keep changing the half back, second row and centre down one side then wonder why we look completely disorganised.
|
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:21 am
|
jon_t
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Oct 27, 2002 3:00 pm
Posts: 275
Location: stuck in warrington
|
Mookachaka wrote:
We need to keep the spine of our team playing week in week out, especially when they are on form. Why the hell he dropped McNally and Reynolds is beyond me. Why Ridyard is not in our first team with the form he has been showing is again unbelievable.
Coming into the bottom 8s we need to keep our spine playing together consistently if they are in form.
We need Higham, Hock & a few new signing back for the middle 8s.
Totally agree ,we were totally clueless ,why let Riddy go if your not going to play Reynolds? total madness to me and why are we paying so many coaches ?spend the money on the players, you only need one coach to coach what I watched last night, too many times Leigh have been in this position at the end of the season, I can see us going down if we don't watch out ,then watch the coaches disappear. And that pitch at Widnes is a farce and should be banned ,I don't know why its been allowed for so long.
|
WARRINGTON BASED WESTLEYTHER
"GET SOME DUMPLIN'S IN YA LOBBY"
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:28 am
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3548
|
LeythIg wrote:
Plenty wrong with rotation. Can't keep changing the half back, second row and centre down one side then wonder why we look completely disorganised.
We'll be doing that when the next imports arrive,nobody will complain about rotation then.
|
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:32 am
|
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1678
Location: Landan
|
atomic wrote:
We'll be doing that when the next imports arrive,nobody will complain about rotation then.
Plenty will complain if players can just take a standing start and just walk through our line.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: glow, jon_t, Keiththered, kirkhall, LeythIg, mish, Montyburns, MR FRISK, propforward 2338, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Salty mouse, scrum, TV BOY and 238 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|