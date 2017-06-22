ColD wrote: And Acton, let's hope he is only banned for a couple of games in the 8s because he is a stand out performer for me

I forgot about Acton , he does seem to give us a bit of beef upfront,this weekend Wire play Cats, one must win so 2 points going against us,I predicted a few weeks ago we would finish bottom of SL, I stand by that.Are we the worst team in SL?After last night's game the answer is yes,Widnes have beaten us twice now , what happens against Cats ,Wire , Hudds is very predictable, can we beat Salford?Yes we can,but we must change our attitude and approach to games , the 20 of the second half we looked interested, then we throw out a speculative ball, it goes wrong, and it's back in our shell.The outlook isn't good , but get a few players back, a couple of new signings and it's all to play for.