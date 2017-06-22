WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rotation policy

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Rotation policy

 
Post a reply

Rotation policy

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:13 pm
Mookachaka Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 20, 2006 9:13 pm
Posts: 1042
We need to keep the spine of our team playing week in week out, especially when they are on form. Why the hell he dropped McNally and Reynolds is beyond me. Why Ridyard is not in our first team with the form he has been showing is again unbelievable.

Coming into the bottom 8s we need to keep our spine playing together consistently if they are in form.

We need Higham, Hock & a few new signing back for the middle 8s.

Re: Rotation policy

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:17 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11507
Location: blackpool tower circus
[youtube][/youtube]
Mookachaka wrote:
We need to keep the spine of our team playing week in week out, especially when they are on form. Why the hell he dropped McNally and Reynolds is beyond me. Why Ridyard is not in our first team with the form he has been showing is again unbelievable.

Coming into the bottom 8s we need to keep our spine playing together consistently if they are in form.

We need Higham, Hock & a few new signing back for the middle 8s.

Mooky , McNally was dropped because he can't tackle, I agree about Reynolds and Riddy , but Drinky is a must to play , 2 new recruits on the way as we speak , get back Hock and Higham and we will be OK , have faith.

Re: Rotation policy

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:21 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3547
Missed a play maker,nowt wrong with rotation. DAFT errors again at crucial points and lack of speed in the three quarters lets us down.
Image

Re: Rotation policy

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:21 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5367
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
charlie caroli wrote:
[youtube][/youtube]Mooky , McNally was dropped because he can't tackle, I agree about Reynolds and Riddy , but Drinky is a must to play , 2 new recruits on the way as we speak , get back Hock and Higham and we will be OK , have faith.


And Acton, let's hope he is only banned for a couple of games in the 8s because he is a stand out performer for me
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Rotation policy

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:43 pm
Centurino User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 101
Mookachaka wrote:
We need to keep the spine of our team playing week in week out, especially when they are on form. Why the hell he dropped McNally and Reynolds is beyond me. Why Ridyard is not in our first team with the form he has been showing is again unbelievable.

Coming into the bottom 8s we need to keep our spine playing together consistently if they are in form.

We need Higham, Hock & a few new signing back for the middle 8s.


Completely agree. To change a team that beat Wigan for the first time in 30 + years is bizarre. Either Jukes still doesn't know his best team, or he's picking it out of a hat each week. And the Ridyard decision is even more odd. Local lad and integral to promotion last year, and he only gets a handful of games this year. Weird!

Re: Rotation policy

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 7:40 am
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11507
Location: blackpool tower circus
ColD wrote:
And Acton, let's hope he is only banned for a couple of games in the 8s because he is a stand out performer for me

I forgot about Acton , he does seem to give us a bit of beef upfront,this weekend Wire play Cats, one must win so 2 points going against us,I predicted a few weeks ago we would finish bottom of SL, I stand by that.Are we the worst team in SL?After last night's game the answer is yes,Widnes have beaten us twice now , what happens against Cats ,Wire , Hudds is very predictable, can we beat Salford?Yes we can,but we must change our attitude and approach to games , the 20 of the second half we looked interested, then we throw out a speculative ball, it goes wrong, and it's back in our shell.

The outlook isn't good , but get a few players back, a couple of new signings and it's all to play for.

Re: Rotation policy

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:38 am
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1676
Location: Landan
atomic wrote:
Missed a play maker,nowt wrong with rotation. DAFT errors again at crucial points and lack of speed in the three quarters lets us down.


Plenty wrong with rotation. Can't keep changing the half back, second row and centre down one side then wonder why we look completely disorganised.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Centurino, Genehunt, glow, Iggy79, jetblack74, Keiththered, kiwileyther, LeythIg, mattwom, Mild Rover, Original Salford City Red, propforward 2338, robsnan, RoyBoy29, Salty mouse, smokinjoe, steadygetyerboots-on, Vikingsufferer and 238 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,590,2731,78776,0504,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM