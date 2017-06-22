We need to keep the spine of our team playing week in week out, especially when they are on form. Why the hell he dropped McNally and Reynolds is beyond me. Why Ridyard is not in our first team with the form he has been showing is again unbelievable.
Coming into the bottom 8s we need to keep our spine playing together consistently if they are in form.
We need Higham, Hock & a few new signing back for the middle 8s.
