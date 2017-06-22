Mookachaka wrote: We need to keep the spine of our team playing week in week out, especially when they are on form. Why the hell he dropped McNally and Reynolds is beyond me. Why Ridyard is not in our first team with the form he has been showing is again unbelievable.



Coming into the bottom 8s we need to keep our spine playing together consistently if they are in form.



We need Higham, Hock & a few new signing back for the middle 8s.

Completely agree. To change a team that beat Wigan for the first time in 30 + years is bizarre. Either Jukes still doesn't know his best team, or he's picking it out of a hat each week. And the Ridyard decision is even more odd. Local lad and integral to promotion last year, and he only gets a handful of games this year. Weird!