WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rotation policy

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Rotation policy

 
Post a reply

Rotation policy

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:13 pm
Mookachaka Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 20, 2006 9:13 pm
Posts: 1042
We need to keep the spine of our team playing week in week out, especially when they are on form. Why the hell he dropped McNally and Reynolds is beyond me. Why Ridyard is not in our first team with the form he has been showing is again unbelievable.

Coming into the bottom 8s we need to keep our spine playing together consistently if they are in form.

We need Higham, Hock & a few new signing back for the middle 8s.

Re: Rotation policy

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:17 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11504
Location: blackpool tower circus
[youtube][/youtube]
Mookachaka wrote:
We need to keep the spine of our team playing week in week out, especially when they are on form. Why the hell he dropped McNally and Reynolds is beyond me. Why Ridyard is not in our first team with the form he has been showing is again unbelievable.

Coming into the bottom 8s we need to keep our spine playing together consistently if they are in form.

We need Higham, Hock & a few new signing back for the middle 8s.

Mooky , McNally was dropped because he can't tackle, I agree about Reynolds and Riddy , but Drinky is a must to play , 2 new recruits on the way as we speak , get back Hock and Higham and we will be OK , have faith.

Re: Rotation policy

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:21 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3547
Missed a play maker,nowt wrong with rotation. DAFT errors again at crucial points and lack of speed in the three quarters lets us down.
Image

Re: Rotation policy

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:21 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5365
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
charlie caroli wrote:
[youtube][/youtube]Mooky , McNally was dropped because he can't tackle, I agree about Reynolds and Riddy , but Drinky is a must to play , 2 new recruits on the way as we speak , get back Hock and Higham and we will be OK , have faith.


And Acton, let's hope he is only banned for a couple of games in the 8s because he is a stand out performer for me
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Rotation policy

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:43 pm
Centurino User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 100
Mookachaka wrote:
We need to keep the spine of our team playing week in week out, especially when they are on form. Why the hell he dropped McNally and Reynolds is beyond me. Why Ridyard is not in our first team with the form he has been showing is again unbelievable.

Coming into the bottom 8s we need to keep our spine playing together consistently if they are in form.

We need Higham, Hock & a few new signing back for the middle 8s.


Completely agree. To change a team that beat Wigan for the first time in 30 + years is bizarre. Either Jukes still doesn't know his best team, or he's picking it out of a hat each week. And the Ridyard decision is even more odd. Local lad and integral to promotion last year, and he only gets a handful of games this year. Weird!

Re: Rotation policy

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:00 pm
JENKY User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 06, 2002 10:28 pm
Posts: 4903
Location: At the seaside
A huge own goal by the coaching team by not playing McNally and Reynolds, attimes tonight we looked clueless and inept, as for defence we simply don't work hard enough and have become azy.
After a week off we looked knackered, a dreadful performance against a Widnes team that outenthused us from 1 to 13 and out coached us- a Widnes team that (until today) was bottom of the league.
Mines a pint...

'Hi-Ho Silver Lining'
Headingley 05th October 2014.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Brian Wood, Budgiezilla, Centurino, Dick Jones, frank1, Google Adsense [Bot], GUBRATS, JENKY, MarioRugby, mish, Montyburns, MR FRISK, nohalfbacks, Nothus, RoyBoy29, Saint_Claire, shadrack, tiptop and 220 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,590,1981,47776,0504,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM