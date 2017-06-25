WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Not good enough

Re: Not good enough

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 11:47 am
WV1



atomic wrote:
Well you managed to avoid the middle 8's last season..Whats your reason for being there this season?



Injuries. And we haven't been good enough against the better teams.

Our number 6+7 partnership have played 3 times together this season.

We've played 2 natural halfbacks in 8 of our 19 games. The other 11 we've had at least one hooker/centre in there.

We've used 15 different half back partnerships.

14 academy graduates have featured this year.


Against the poorer teams (No disrespect) we're unbeaten against you, unbeaten against Catalans and lost narrowly to Wire twice.
I'm not really worried about the Middle 8's. We've not put our best team out yet (I know other teams haven't) and we've done ok against fellow Super League teams who will be in the Qualifiers.

Re: Not good enough

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 10:36 pm
RyoWidnes



Listening to your rabble getting on the sharra's back to Little Wigan, all I got was, "see you lot in the middle 8's, ref is a homer, your pitch is shizen" etc, I really feared for Widnes in the middle 8's, theres more chance of a snowfall in hell than us going down! I always had a touch of resect for Leigh, for christ's sake my nephew plays for the Rangers, but seriously, to blame a pitch for that first half performance is nothing other than embarrassing because I thought 20 - 0 at HT flattered you!

Re: Not good enough

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 10:49 pm
GUBRATS





RyoWidnes wrote:
Listening to your rabble getting on the sharra's back to Little Wigan, all I got was, "see you lot in the middle 8's, ref is a homer, your pitch is shizen" etc, I really feared for Widnes in the middle 8's, theres more chance of a snowfall in hell than us going down! I always had a touch of resect for Leigh, for christ's sake my nephew plays for the Rangers, but seriously, to blame a pitch for that first half performance is nothing other than embarrassing because I thought 20 - 0 at HT flattered you!


So hang on a minute , after 3 days you come on here quoting fans imiediatly after a disappointing result , have you read this thread ? , have you read the title of this thread ?

We didn't play the pitch well , that is our fault , in fact apart from Cas you have given us our most comprehensive defeats , a fact posted on this very thread

So you obviously haven't done your homework

So do one sunshine , have to say , I'm not happy with the Viking fans , you've all abandoned RL fans and Total as well to chat to each other on your own little site

Nobody to be seen pre match , you won and then you turn up , if you'd lost would you be here ? Nope , so bugger off back to TIW
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Not good enough

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 11:16 pm
Budgiezilla






RyoWidnes wrote:
Listening to your rabble getting on the sharra's back to Little Wigan, all I got was, "see you lot in the middle 8's, ref is a homer, your pitch is shizen" etc, I really feared for Widnes in the middle 8's, theres more chance of a snowfall in hell than us going down! I always had a touch of resect for Leigh, for christ's sake my nephew plays for the Rangers, but seriously, to blame a pitch for that first half performance is nothing other than embarrassing because I thought 20 - 0 at HT flattered you!


Your pitch , sorry I meant Halton Council's is sheeyte, and what's happened to all your fans from the 80/90's...obviously they don't like it either ! Halton Council should be forced to replace the plastic crap, with grass.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: Not good enough

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:17 am
Alan





The pitch didn't cause us to lose that game - we were just dreadful for most of the 80 minutes and Widnes were far better than us - again.

That said, when you see some of the knee grazes suffered by our players - (did you see those posted of Ben Crooks?) - and presumably by theirs, surely it is totally unacceptable for a playing surface to cause injuries? I'm another in the camp who says they should get back to playing on a 'proper' surface!
