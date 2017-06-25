RyoWidnes wrote: Listening to your rabble getting on the sharra's back to Little Wigan, all I got was, "see you lot in the middle 8's, ref is a homer, your pitch is shizen" etc, I really feared for Widnes in the middle 8's, theres more chance of a snowfall in hell than us going down! I always had a touch of resect for Leigh, for christ's sake my nephew plays for the Rangers, but seriously, to blame a pitch for that first half performance is nothing other than embarrassing because I thought 20 - 0 at HT flattered you!

So hang on a minute , after 3 days you come on here quoting fans imiediatly after a disappointing result , have you read this thread ? , have you read the title of this thread ?We didn't play the pitch well , that is our fault , in fact apart from Cas you have given us our most comprehensive defeats , a fact posted on this very threadSo you obviously haven't done your homeworkSo do one sunshine , have to say , I'm not happy with the Viking fans , you've all abandoned RL fans and Total as well to chat to each other on your own little siteNobody to be seen pre match , you won and then you turn up , if you'd lost would you be here ? Nope , so bugger off back to TIW