atomic wrote: Well you managed to avoid the middle 8's last season..Whats your reason for being there this season?

Injuries. And we haven't been good enough against the better teams.Our number 6+7 partnership have played 3 times together this season.We've played 2 natural halfbacks in 8 of our 19 games. The other 11 we've had at least one hooker/centre in there.We've used 15 different half back partnerships.14 academy graduates have featured this year.Against the poorer teams (No disrespect) we're unbeaten against you, unbeaten against Catalans and lost narrowly to Wire twice.I'm not really worried about the Middle 8's. We've not put our best team out yet (I know other teams haven't) and we've done ok against fellow Super League teams who will be in the Qualifiers.