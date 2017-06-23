WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Not good enough

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:23 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
propforward 2338 wrote:
Apart from Cas Widnes are the only team who have made us look really bad


Yes , we managed to match Cas for a quarter of both games , but the Chemics have cut through us from the start in both games

It's a funny old game
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Not good enough

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:56 pm
JENKY User avatar
Regarding the artificial pitch : I suspect the late tackle on Weston wouldn't have been as serious when he was hit from behind on a grass pitch.
The Widnes pitch kinda looks old and pretty thin/bare compared to a lot of artificial pitches you see nowadays, not sure if Widnes has been upgraded since it was put down or not but didn't look as good as some I've seen in football.
It was not a factor in the result as the differnce for me was Widnes played its strongest team possible, had a better game plan and a better attitude, it is strange but for me they are one of only 2 clubs that I've felt have totally dominated and outplayed us this season with the score only in slight doubt for a short period, we should have been behind after 1 minute!

Back to the drawing board and hopefully we now go with our strongest 13 week in week out as we need momentum.
Re: Not good enough

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 7:42 pm
JENKY wrote:
Regarding the artificial pitch : I suspect the late tackle on Weston wouldn't have been as serious when he was hit from behind on a grass pitch.
The Widnes pitch kinda looks old and pretty thin/bare compared to a lot of artificial pitches you see nowadays, not sure if Widnes has been upgraded since it was put down or not but didn't look as good as some I've seen in football.
It was not a factor in the result as the differnce for me was Widnes played its strongest team possible, had a better game plan and a better attitude, it is strange but for me they are one of only 2 clubs that I've felt have totally dominated and outplayed us this season with the score only in slight doubt for a short period, we should have been behind after 1 minute!

Back to the drawing board and hopefully we now go with our strongest 13 week in week out as we need momentum.



Yeah, only Hanbury, Ah Van, Gilmore, Dean, Marsh, Burke, Leuluai, Manuokafoa, Armstrong and Ashall missing. :?

Re: Not good enough

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 7:55 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
WV1 wrote:
Yeah, only Hanbury, Ah Van, Gilmore, Dean, Marsh, Burke, Leuluai, Manuokafoa, Armstrong and Ashall missing. :?


That's what you get playing on a crap pitch :lol:
Re: Not good enough

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:20 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
That's what you get playing on a crap pitch :lol:


6 of those inures sustained on grass, including yours! :P :lol:

Re: Not good enough

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:39 pm
JENKY User avatar
WV1 wrote:
Yeah, only Hanbury, Ah Van, Gilmore, Dean, Marsh, Burke, Leuluai, Manuokafoa, Armstrong and Ashall missing. :?


Thus its strongest team possible at that point, Leigh for whatever reason chose not to and it showed on the pitch.
Re: Not good enough

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 2:01 am
atomic User avatar
WV1 wrote:
6 of those inures sustained on grass, including yours! :P :lol:


Well you managed to avoid the middle 8's last season..Whats your reason for being there this season?
Re: Not good enough

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 3:04 am
Zulu01 User avatar
Title - Not Good Enough

What is not good enough

Ok so we are now at the bottom of Super League - what did we realistically think was going to happen ?

We are a fledgling SL Team and we are playing battle hardened SL Teams and coaches who lets be honest looked at us and thought "easy 2 points"

Lets look at the positives:

1. We not only beat the current world champions / Grand Final winners not once but twice scoring 100 points.

2. We beat the other Grand Finalist / Cup Finalist from last year

3. We beat the cup holders at their place

4. We managed to nil a SL team

5. We ran the treble winners from 2 years ago close in both games

6. We beat Saints - That hardly ever happened

So far in the great scheme of things no-one has really smashed us (Cas a little)

Its Jukseys first year, he will learn

Remember our first year in the middle eights, then remember our second year - a million miles apart. Its a learning curve!

No one wants to finish bottom or even bottom 4, but it looks like we will and hopefully we will negotiate it and be in SL next year.

Its a massive jump from the Championship to Super League and at times we have shown we can compete.

Not Good Enough - League position sure, but its a cracking ride though init.
