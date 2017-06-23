Regarding the artificial pitch : I suspect the late tackle on Weston wouldn't have been as serious when he was hit from behind on a grass pitch.
The Widnes pitch kinda looks old and pretty thin/bare compared to a lot of artificial pitches you see nowadays, not sure if Widnes has been upgraded since it was put down or not but didn't look as good as some I've seen in football.
It was not a factor in the result as the differnce for me was Widnes played its strongest team possible, had a better game plan and a better attitude, it is strange but for me they are one of only 2 clubs that I've felt have totally dominated and outplayed us this season with the score only in slight doubt for a short period, we should have been behind after 1 minute!
Back to the drawing board and hopefully we now go with our strongest 13 week in week out as we need momentum.