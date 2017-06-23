GUBRATS

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm

Posts: 1575



propforward 2338 wrote: Apart from Cas Widnes are the only team who have made us look really bad



Yes , we managed to match Cas for a quarter of both games , but the Chemics have cut through us from the start in both games



It's a funny old game Yes , we managed to match Cas for a quarter of both games , but the Chemics have cut through us from the start in both gamesIt's a funny old game snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb JENKY

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Mar 06, 2002 10:28 pm

Posts: 4906

Location: At the seaside

Regarding the artificial pitch : I suspect the late tackle on Weston wouldn't have been as serious when he was hit from behind on a grass pitch.

The Widnes pitch kinda looks old and pretty thin/bare compared to a lot of artificial pitches you see nowadays, not sure if Widnes has been upgraded since it was put down or not but didn't look as good as some I've seen in football.

It was not a factor in the result as the differnce for me was Widnes played its strongest team possible, had a better game plan and a better attitude, it is strange but for me they are one of only 2 clubs that I've felt have totally dominated and outplayed us this season with the score only in slight doubt for a short period, we should have been behind after 1 minute!



Back to the drawing board and hopefully we now go with our strongest 13 week in week out as we need momentum. Mines a pint...



'Hi-Ho Silver Lining'

Headingley 05th October 2014. WV1 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jun 11, 2014 4:36 pm

Posts: 56

JENKY wrote: Regarding the artificial pitch : I suspect the late tackle on Weston wouldn't have been as serious when he was hit from behind on a grass pitch.

The Widnes pitch kinda looks old and pretty thin/bare compared to a lot of artificial pitches you see nowadays, not sure if Widnes has been upgraded since it was put down or not but didn't look as good as some I've seen in football.

It was not a factor in the result as the differnce for me was Widnes played its strongest team possible , had a better game plan and a better attitude, it is strange but for me they are one of only 2 clubs that I've felt have totally dominated and outplayed us this season with the score only in slight doubt for a short period, we should have been behind after 1 minute!



Back to the drawing board and hopefully we now go with our strongest 13 week in week out as we need momentum.





Yeah, only Hanbury, Ah Van, Gilmore, Dean, Marsh, Burke, Leuluai, Manuokafoa, Armstrong and Ashall missing. Yeah, only Hanbury, Ah Van, Gilmore, Dean, Marsh, Burke, Leuluai, Manuokafoa, Armstrong and Ashall missing. GUBRATS

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm

Posts: 1575

WV1 wrote: Yeah, only Hanbury, Ah Van, Gilmore, Dean, Marsh, Burke, Leuluai, Manuokafoa, Armstrong and Ashall missing.



That's what you get playing on a crap pitch That's what you get playing on a crap pitch snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb WV1 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jun 11, 2014 4:36 pm

Posts: 56

GUBRATS wrote: That's what you get playing on a crap pitch



6 of those inures sustained on grass, including yours! 6 of those inures sustained on grass, including yours! JENKY

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Mar 06, 2002 10:28 pm

Posts: 4906

Location: At the seaside

WV1 wrote: Yeah, only Hanbury, Ah Van, Gilmore, Dean, Marsh, Burke, Leuluai, Manuokafoa, Armstrong and Ashall missing.



Thus its strongest team possible at that point, Leigh for whatever reason chose not to and it showed on the pitch. Thus its strongest team possible at that point, Leigh for whatever reason chose not to and it showed on the pitch. Mines a pint...



'Hi-Ho Silver Lining'

Headingley 05th October 2014. atomic

100% League Network



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 3554

WV1 wrote: 6 of those inures sustained on grass, including yours!



Well you managed to avoid the middle 8's last season..Whats your reason for being there this season? Well you managed to avoid the middle 8's last season..Whats your reason for being there this season? Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: atomic, Zulu01 and 43 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 57 posts • Page 6 of 6 Return to Leigh Centurions Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) YOUR TEAM 4,591,438 678 76,059 4,491 (28-03-2016) SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sun : 00:01 CH1 TORONTO v HUNSLET TV Sun : 05:00 NRL ST GEORGE v NEWCASTLE TV Sun : 07:00 NRL CRONULLA v MANLY TV Sun : 14:30 CH1 CELTIC v SOUTH WALES Sun : 15:00 CH ROCHDALE v BATLEY Sun : 15:00 CH SWINTON v HALIFAX Sun : 15:00 CH DEWSBURY v TOULOUSE Sun : 15:00 CH LONDON v FEATHERSTONE Sun : 15:00 CH1 GLOUC v OXFORD Sun : 15:00 CH1 NEWCASTLE v HEMEL Sun : 15:00 CH1 COVENTY v WORKINGTON Sun : 15:00 CH SHEFFIELD v HULL KR Sun : 15:00 CH BRADFORD v OLDHAM Sun : 15:00 CH1 WHITEHAVEN v DONCASTER ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























