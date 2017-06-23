WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Not good enough

Re: Not good enough

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 5:09 pm
Peter Kay
It looks like all the money we have spent will give us 1 place higher than we finished last year!
Re: Not good enough

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 6:15 pm
ColD
Peter Kay wrote:
It looks like all the money we have spent will give us 1 place higher than we finished last year!


And your once again positive point is what exactly - and we played to the salary cap last year, so likely not spent any more this, just it was Sky money not Dereks

And there is no shame in coming bottom of the highest RL league in Europe- especially as we have competed in most instances
Re: Not good enough

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 6:16 pm
Cokey
ColD wrote:
And your once again positive point is what exactly - and we played to the salary cap last year, so likely not spent any more this, just it was Sky money not Dereks

And there is no shame in coming bottom of the highest RL league in Europe- especially as we have competed in most instances


Re: Not good enough

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 6:17 pm
Iggy79
ColD wrote:
And your once again positive point is what exactly - and we played to the salary cap last year, so likely not spent any more this, just it was Sky money not Dereks

And there is no shame in coming bottom of the highest RL league in Europe- especially as we have competed in most instances


Spot on!

Re: Not good enough

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 6:26 pm
ColD
Iggy79 wrote:
Spot on!


:thumb: thank you :D

Peter and other negative posters - as much as they are entitled to an opinion - are getting on my wick, what exactly were there expectations this season, especially with a busted squad for the majority of the season

Let's see what happens when it matters before we judge
Re: Not good enough

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 6:48 pm
GUBRATS
ColD wrote:
:thumb: thank you :D

Peter and other negative posters - as much as they are entitled to an opinion - are getting on my wick, what exactly were there expectations this season, especially with a busted squad for the majority of the season

Let's see what happens when it matters before we judge


Egggggssssactly

Last night was poor , especially the 1 st half , 2 nd was better and we were getting back into the match ' but that's what happens when you a chasing a game

Was I happy with the players and their commitment/passion ? , no

Was I happy with the game plan/team selection/individual tactics from the coaching staff ? , no

Do I expect to beat Catalans ? , yes

Still enjoying every minute of this season
