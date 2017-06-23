ColD wrote:
:thumb: thank you
Peter and other negative posters - as much as they are entitled to an opinion - are getting on my wick, what exactly were there expectations this season, especially with a busted squad for the majority of the season
Let's see what happens when it matters before we judge
Egggggssssactly
Last night was poor , especially the 1 st half , 2 nd was better and we were getting back into the match ' but that's what happens when you a chasing a game
Was I happy with the players and their commitment/passion ? , no
Was I happy with the game plan/team selection/individual tactics from the coaching staff ? , no
Do I expect to beat Catalans ? , yes
Still enjoying every minute of this season
