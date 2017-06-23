jon_t wrote:

That is because the pitch is not a normal rugby league surface played on by all clubs,no blame on the pitch for how we played last night we were poop and Widnes beat us fair and square ,but Widnes have the advantage of knowing how the pitch works which has always given them an unfair advantage over any team that plays them there,and the damage to players is there for all to see,one match I saw the other week there were more bandages on knees than I saw in the Mummy Film.

Surely even you can see that how the ball runs and bounces on that pitch is not normal and makes the game at times like a school playground where you boot the ball and no idea where it will end up. The pitch should be removed and replaced with grass.