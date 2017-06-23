WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Not good enough

Not good enough

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:13 am
propforward 2338
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 582
jon_t wrote:
That is because the pitch is not a normal rugby league surface played on by all clubs,no blame on the pitch for how we played last night we were poop and Widnes beat us fair and square ,but Widnes have the advantage of knowing how the pitch works which has always given them an unfair advantage over any team that plays them there,and the damage to players is there for all to see,one match I saw the other week there were more bandages on knees than I saw in the Mummy Film.
Surely even you can see that how the ball runs and bounces on that pitch is not normal and makes the game at times like a school playground where you boot the ball and no idea where it will end up. The pitch should be removed and replaced with grass.

You are right in what you say,but what did we do the normal,non productive , high kicks

Not good enough

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 11:01 am
Dug Out Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Dec 10, 2012 4:58 pm
Posts: 89
jon_t wrote:
I also cannot understand why Widnes are allowed to have that pitch its just crazy when a little ball dink ends up bouncing 14 feet in the air over our winger and full back and then they score. I don't understand why no one at the RFL mention it, it must be awful for players not used to it ,both to know what the ball is going to do and what damage it does to the players ,its about time the RL top brass made them get rid of that pitch then we are all on a level playing field.

Widnes have lost more than they have won on the i pitch this season.

Not good enough

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:19 pm
fetchit

Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:16 pm
Posts: 14
propforward 2338 wrote:
You are right in what you say,but what did we do the normal,non productive , high kicks
well maybe they could have trained on the same sort of pitch at Leigh east in fact the ones at Leigh east are more up to date than the Widnes one but has the same bouncability

Not good enough

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:20 pm
AJ Viking
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Sep 22, 2002 8:20 pm
Posts: 2036
Location: Stockton Heath
jon_t wrote:
T,but Widnes have the advantage of knowing how the pitch works which has always given them an unfair advantage over any team that plays them there,



jon_t wrote:
where you boot the ball and no idea where it will end up.


Contradiction in terms.

Funny how we get these comments when we beat a team, no mention of the pitch when a team turns us over. Not many of those Leigh players were playing on the pitch for the first time, everyone knows what it's like and it's up to the team to prepare accordingly.

By the way, did you know Widnes offer ever club the ability to train on the pitch leading up to a game there? No one takes them up on it.
