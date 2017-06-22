|
Snowy
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 7036
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
|
Widnes, far too quick around the ruck and we were lucky to be only 20 behind at Half Time. How long did the team have on the pop after beating the Humbles ?
Defence like a dogs back leg and the reluctance to smash Rangi Chase was there for all to see.
That Pitch definitely gives Widnes the advantage though. We seem reluctant to tackle and Crook's knees were absolutely pouring with blood.
We only looked dangerous when Hampshire was taking the line on.
looking at the league tables, finishing bottom may not be that bad !!
|
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.
A wind up merchant but a good lad.
:lol:[/quote]
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]
OOpps - nowt changes !!
[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:16 pm
|
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2686
Location: LEYTH
|
charlie caroli wrote:
Derek I've been saying it for a few weeks now, we are nailed on for the middle 8s, more than likely finishing bottom, it's not the end of the world though, a couple of new recruits on the way,Hock, Acton, and maybe Micky back, chuck in Higson, we will be OK and survive,Charlie knows.
Ian i have succumbed to the fact we will be in the M8s some time ago. What is baffling tho, is like Genehunt says - too much tinkering. But yer reet,players coming back in and a couple o new uns, and we should be reet.
|
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:18 pm
|
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5365
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
|
propforward 2338 wrote:
Didn't see that Widnes had much class.What they did have in abundance was the desire to play and win
Which also pretty much is us when we win - let's hope we see it again when it matters
|
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:33 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3547
|
Snowy wrote:
Widnes, far too quick around the ruck and we were lucky to be only 20 behind at Half Time. How long did the team have on the pop after beating the Humbles ?
Defence like a dogs back leg and the reluctance to smash Rangi Chase was there for all to see.
That Pitch definitely gives Widnes the advantage though. We seem reluctant to tackle and Crook's knees were absolutely pouring with blood.
We only looked dangerous when Hampshire was taking the line on.
looking at the league tables, finishing bottom may not be that bad !!
Leigh have no availabilty to train on one?
|
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:43 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1558
|
Not good enough ' tonight ' the players and coaching staff like the rest of us will be fully aware of it , I'm sure there will be , and I'm expecting to see a response next Saturday
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:05 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5959
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
|
Drinkwater is crap most games....unless he has a fantastic kicking game, he is useless. Folk have slated Reynolds, but for some bizarre reason Josh get's away with it....
|
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:08 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 6:36 pm
Posts: 22610
Location: Leigh
|
Reynolds has a great game v hull next game dropped
Reynolds came back v Wigan best player MOTM dropped what s going on ?
|
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:11 pm
|
JENKY
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Mar 06, 2002 10:28 pm
Posts: 4903
Location: At the seaside
|
propforward 2338 wrote:
Didn't see that Widnes had much class.What they did have in abundance was the desire to play and win
Agree totally, they wanted it and knew it would set down a marker.
For some reason a lot of our focus seems to be on The Catalan game, This was the match we needed to show up in and play well as it was against (what was) the worst team in SL, we massively underperformed from coaching team to players- worst showing for a very very long time.
|
Mines a pint...
'Hi-Ho Silver Lining'
Headingley 05th October 2014.
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:14 pm
|
frank1
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Feb 08, 2016 2:45 pm
Posts: 494
|
Best team won. Our kicking game was dire as were our tackling and handling.
|
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:15 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 100
|
Budgiezilla wrote:
Drinkwater is crap most games....unless he has a fantastic kicking game, he is useless. Folk have slated Reynolds, but for some bizarre reason Josh get's away with it....
I guess that's an interpretation. Or is he being asked to do too much in defence and attack? Needs a good partner and Hampshire is not it.
|
