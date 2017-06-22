Snowy wrote:

Widnes, far too quick around the ruck and we were lucky to be only 20 behind at Half Time. How long did the team have on the pop after beating the Humbles ?



Defence like a dogs back leg and the reluctance to smash Rangi Chase was there for all to see.



That Pitch definitely gives Widnes the advantage though. We seem reluctant to tackle and Crook's knees were absolutely pouring with blood.



We only looked dangerous when Hampshire was taking the line on.



looking at the league tables, finishing bottom may not be that bad !!